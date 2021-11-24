Next Wednesday 24th comes to Disney +, Hawkeye, starring the superhero that gives title to the Marvel Studios series and in cinemascomics we have already been able to see the first two chapters

Hawk Eye, is the new Marvel Studios series set in New York after the Lapse. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to spend Christmas with his family having recovered them with the snap of the Hulk when he reversed the actions of the mad Titan Thanos and brought back half of life in the universe. However, everything goes wrong after the appearance of a young 22-year-old archer named Kate Bishop and her old outfit from her time as Ronin who threaten the return of undesirable characters from Clint’s past in search of revenge.

The first two chapters without spoilers follow Clint Burton (Jeremy Renner) trying to spend a vacation with his family and take a break as Avenger, although it is not entirely clear if he is still part of the team of the most powerful superheroes in the world. earth, for this he travels to Manhattan to enjoy with his children the musical dedicated to Steve Rogers, which shows the battle of New York, a result that does not leave Clint too happy who we can also see quite affected after the battle against Thanos of Avengers: Endgame. On the other hand, they introduce us to the new superhero known as Kate Bishop, since her childhood right in the 2012 New York attack, where she sees the archer for the first time and feels inspired by him.

Tribute to the comics of David Aja and Matt Fraction

Comment that the opening credits are brutal and a clear tribute to the art of the Spanish David Aja, author with Matt Fraction of the most outstanding stage of the character of Hawk Eye In Marvel comics, which introduced readers to Kate Bishop, and from which the Disney + series has been inspired, even the logo is the same as the one in the comics. This stage has been reissued by Panini comics in Spain and you can find it here.

The series, although it starts a little slow, promises a lot of action, and gives the opportunity to show off when Hawk Eye Jeremy Renner as he has never been able to do in the Marvel Studios films, where he has always had a much lower role than his fellow Avengers. Also highlight the participation of Hailee Steinfeld who is great and who promises to give us great moments both in the series and in the future of the UCM where she is called to become one of the outstanding members of Young Avengers.

The initial backstory is perhaps the weakest at least for now, since I am not too convinced by the trigger to reunite the two heroes, but it will surely become entangled as the series progresses to generate crazy fans theories that people at Marvel Studios like to provoke with new ramifications on it.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Hawk Eye It is directed by Rhys Thomas and the duo of directors Bert and Bertie. Hawk Eye will be available from November 24, 2021 exclusively at Disney +.