On November 26, the new Disney animated film will be released exclusively in theaters, Charm, a film that highlights how important family is

The film follows the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in Charm, a beautiful and enchanted town. Each member of the Madrigal family has a unique magical gift since childhood. Everyone except Mirabel. But when the family home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

Charm includes 8 original songs composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moiana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director of Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (screenwriter of The death of Eva Sofía Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are the scriptwriters of the film. The team was deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during the initial development of Charmas well as for their work with a group of expert consultants with whom they collaborated throughout the film’s production.

Just like it was done with Coconut, the Disney and Pixar film, the version with the Latin American dubbing will be released in Spain. The Colombians María Cecilia Botero (Grandmother Alma), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Mauro Castillo (Felix) or the Colombian star Maluma (Mariano) are part of the confirmed voices.

Charm It is the first Disney film that is inspired by Colombia to create its characters, the production design, the environment and the music of the Latin country; for which the film team had experts in Colombian culture, anthropology, costume design, botany, music, language and architecture, among other specialties, something that is noticeable in the film both in the visual aspect and in the songs, They are amazing and it shows that Mouse House is in better shape than Pixar in many ways.

The music Lin-Manuel Miranda has a great weight in history, which dedicates a musical number to each of the family members, designed with the tone and personality of each one of them, I particularly liked the one dedicated to Luisa, Mirabel’s sister, for its aesthetic that is reminiscent of the video clips of the James Bond films that are seen at the beginning of each film, and it would not be surprising if we get to see one day as with the Lion King, a Broadway musical dedicated to Charm.

But the important thing about Charm is the moral that teaches viewers, the importance of keeping the family together, the power of Encanto, resides in the family unit and the threat at home arises when this unit begins to crack, first due to the sensation of its protagonist, Mirabel , for not having received the magical gift that the rest of your family members have, which causes you to question whether in fact you have not received them because you are not worthy of your family, the feeling of having failed your grandmother’s Mirabel, why not received them, which causes a distance between them, as well as other situations with other members of the family who see in their gifts a responsibility that they did not want, and that forces them not to be able to choose their own path. It emphasizes that especially in families you have to express your feelings with the people you love and forget your pride or fear to share them.

Definitely Charm It is a highly recommended film to watch as a family, very entertaining, visually incredible and most importantly, with a message.

You can read the interview to the film crew below