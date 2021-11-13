After its opening weekend, Eternals You can boast and regret several things at the same time. On the one hand, it obtained the second best premiere in the post-pandemic era. On the other, it is the worst-performing film in the Marvel franchise after Ant – Man. Even so, Zhao’s film managed to survive what seems like a curious situation that has put her at the center of controversy. While the critics raged against the film, the fans have been more benevolent.

While the critical rating barely reached 41% positive analysis, that of the informal commentators exceeded 80% approval. The circumstance, which has been repeated more than once in recent years, this time seems to prove something else. The considerable gap between the way of understanding the cinema of the media and other forms of diffusion in contrast to that of the public.

This is a crash that has occurred on several different occasions. Venom: there will be carnage faced this very thing. Its rejection by specialized critics was inversely proportional to its box office earnings and favor of the public. The same as several of the DC movies and many others related to pop culture in its purest form.

In fact, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more than once had to deal with early pushback campaigns against its films. Captain Marvel endured a violent campaign of misogynistic hatred long before its release. The movie ranking pages were filled with comments against actress Brie Larson and her portrayal of the character. That was before the movie was released.

Something similar has happened with Eternals, albeit on a much larger scale and for what seem like different reasons. From its first press shows, the film divided critics. One party loudly complained that the film was “hopefully Chloe Zhao’s least interesting.” There were also remarks about “his ambitions”, the “false epic air” and many others about his contemplative air.

Marvel studios

The most critical point came when a wave of negative comments from audiences who had not yet seen the film took over the ranking pages. Most looked down on inclusion and representativeness in Zhao’s film. In particular, that the plot included a gay couple and characters of several different ethnicities. Between both things, Eternals it was already considered a failure before his arrival at the cinema.

To add insult to injury, on its opening weekend Sunday, Eternals received a “B” in CinemaScore; It is the first such rating of the franchise by the market research company. There was talk of a disturbing debacle in the multi-million dollar saga and there were even questions aloud if Eternals could be described as “the worst Marvel movie”.

The answer is confusing. Eternals achieved a considerable box office. And also the evident support of another fraction of the public, which elevated the film with a respectable 86% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Who is right? Why is the reviews of specialized pages so important? The questions seem not to point in the right direction. The real dilemma is whether Eternals it showed a whole new lode of the battle between studies and critics.

‘Eternals’ and the invisible line of the public vs. criticism

The virulence and gap between critics, the public and even the opinion of social networks around Eternals opened up an interesting discussion. For example, the article by Variety Why Is Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Being Called the Worst MCU Movie Ever? the value of criticism is questioned. He does it in the middle of the tirade about the value of Eternals as film. The author mentions that it is clear that there is a direct attack and an over-demand on Chloe Zhao. One that has happened more than once.

In fact, the text mentions the specific case of what happens when a woman directs a superhero movie, a traditionally male genre. To analyze the phenomenon, he uses the example of what he calls the exaggerated criticism of Cathy Yan, when directing Birds of prey of DC. The film, which shows a quartet of heroines led by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, was attacked from several different sides. From its argument to the visual section, the specialized critic was especially harsh. Something that has not happened with many other films of similar content and worse results, directed by men. The most curious thing? Despite her low-key box office performance, she is considered a considerable failure for Warner.

The article, signed by critic Owen Gleiberman, ponders how an Oscar-winning director can go from being a phenomenon to directing a “creative disaster”. Is really Eternals worst Marvel movie? The writer explicitly mentions the most notorious potholes in the study factory. From Thor: The Dark World– which is considered monotonous – even the “corny and clumsy” Iron man 2. As if that weren’t enough, he points his analysis towards the weak, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Why did the critics tear down Zhao’s film the hardest?

The article does not speak of sexism and recognizes that it would be difficult to prove something similar; however, if it raises the media’s interest in targeting Zhao. Is it a reaction to a director with an essentially artistic discourse being the director of a superhero movie? Whatever the answer, one thing is clear. The criticism was lapidary with the film of the Oscar winner. So much so that the same media ask questions about it.

The public takes the cup

But for now, the big winner seems to have been the audience. Eternals Without being a resounding blockbuster, it is itself a phenomenon. With a duration above average, a group of unknown heroes and an atypical director at the helm, he triumphed. And he didn’t just do it financially. By the first day of its release, a good number of Marvel fans were raving about the film. The characters were repeatedly acclaimed and by Sunday it became obvious that the specialized critics were far from the public.

Who is right? Who moves the gears of Hollywood? With the media analyzing its impact and the public filling the rooms, the answer seems to be only one. And one that makes it clear that entertainment cinema is much more than an analysis. Perhaps the best lesson that Eternalsleaves in its wake.