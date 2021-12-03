In 2015, Institute of Medicine (IOM), now called the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). He published a report on ME / CFS titled “Beyond Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Redefining an Illness.

Redefine the diagnostic criteria.

The IOM committee summarized the evidence base and proposed redefining the diagnostic criteria. In order to facilitate a timely diagnosis and improve understanding of the disease among healthcare professionals and the public.

Based on the report, the IOM also published a guide for healthcare providers that includes the following:

The new criteria for diagnosis Key facts Symptoms needed for diagnosis and other symptoms. A diagnostic algorithm A useful summary chart on how to put the diagnosis into practice. Questionnaires and tools that may be helpful in assessing ME / CFS symptoms.

Criteria for a GOOD diagnosis of chronic fatigue, do you meet them?

The IOM published diagnostic criteria for chronic fatigue are three symptoms and at least one of two additional manifestations. Which are necessary for the diagnosis.

The three necessary symptoms for chronic fatigue are as follows:

A substantial reduction or impairment in the ability to achieve pre-illness activity levels (occupational, educational, social, or personal life activities): That lasts more than 6 months. That occurs together with fatigue that is:

-often deep

-of recent beginning (not lifelong)

-that is not the result of continuous or unusual excessive exertion

-that is not substantially relieved by rest Post-exertional malaise (PEM) *. Worsening of symptoms after physical, mental or emotional exertion that would not have caused a problem before the illness. PEM often causes the patient to relapse that could last for days, weeks, or even longer. Unrefreshing sleep *. ME / CFS patients may not feel better or less tired even after having slept through the night. Despite the absence of specific objective sleep disturbances.

At least one of the following two additional manifestations must be present to diagnose chronic fatigue:

Cognitive impairment

Patients have problems thinking, with memory, with executive functioning, and with processing information. They also have attention deficits and deficits in psychomotor functioning.

All of this can be exacerbated by exertion, prolonged upright posture, stress, or time pressure. And it could have serious consequences on a patient’s ability to keep a job or attend an educational institution full time.

Orthostatic intolerance

Patients experience a worsening of symptoms when assuming and maintaining an upright posture. As measured by objective abnormalities in heart rate and blood pressure while standing. Clinical orthostatic vital signs, or reverse Trendelenburg tilt test.

Orthostatic symptoms, including lightheadedness, fainting, increased fatigue, worsening of cognitive functions. Like headaches or nausea, they get worse in an upright posture (standing or sitting) during everyday life, and better (although not necessarily completely resolved) when lying down.

Orthostatic intolerance is often the most bothersome manifestation of ME / CFS among adolescents.

The frequency and severity of these symptoms must be evaluated.

The IOM committee specified that “the diagnosis of ME / CFS should be questioned whether patients do not have these symptoms at least half the time with moderate, considerable or severe intensity.”

Other common symptoms of ME / CFS

Many people with ME / CFS also have other symptoms. Other common symptoms include:

Muscle pain. Joint pain without swelling or redness. Headaches of a type, pattern, or intensity not previously experienced. Swelling or tenderness in the lymph nodes in the neck or armpits. Frequent or recurring sore throat. Chills and night sweats Visual disturbances Sensitivity to light and sound. Sickness. Allergies or sensitivities to foods, smells, chemicals, or medications.

