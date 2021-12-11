Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join the actor and filmmaker Benny safdie in the pack of the latest additions to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film, ‘Oppenheimer’, as confirmed by Deadline. Universal has not released any further details but Pugh, Malek and Safdie will join a cast led by Cillian Murphy which also includes big names like Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.



The film will be written and directed by Nolan himself and will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist behind the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of America who had an affair with Oppenheimer, while Safdie will play Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, who was involved in the Project and is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Malek will play another scientist, but no further details about his role have been revealed. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer‘by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin that Nolan will produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.





Universal obtained the rights to the book after a heated bidding war and finally the film is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023, within two years, occupying a favorite space for Nolan, which he has already reserved for several of his films in the past.