Vice President Cristina Kirchner published today a photo with about fifty women and men of culture, journalists. The meeting portrayed was organized with the utmost reserve, since none of those summoned disclosed details of the meeting in their personal accounts.

“Meeting with artists and journalists, with whom we had not seen each other for a while. Congratulations for the work you do with so much commitment and professionalism and thank you for your always affection “ the vice president wrote on her Twitter account.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Susana Rinaldi, Darío Grandinetti, Cecilia Rosetto, Cristina Benegas, Dady Brieva, Paola Barrientos, Carolina Papaleo, Ignacio Copani, Esther Goris, Victoria Onetto, Marilina Ross, Luisa Kuliok, Peteco Caravajal, Gustavo Garzón, Patricio Contreras, Mex Urtizberea, Marina Glezer and the cartoonist Tute.

Among the journalists who met with Cristina Kirchner were Sandra Russo, Alejandro Apo, Marcelo Figueras (biographer and co-author of the book Sincerely), Fernando Borroni, Lautaro Maislin, Darío Villaruel, Lourdes Zuazo, Pablo Ladaga and Carlos Polimeni, among others. They were also in the photo DJ Lía Ghara, Alejandra Flechner, Julián Capasso, María Fiorentino, Susana Cardozo, Ana Celentano, Jorge Marrale, Marcelo Melingo and Max Aguirre.

The tweet that the vice president published on her personal account (@CFKArgentina)

In the image, the Vice President occupies the center of the photo and is shown surrounded by the artists, most of them making the V of victory that identifies Peronism in Argentina. Only a couple of those portrayed have a drink in their hands, but most coincide in showing themselves smiling together with the former eight-year president who now leads the Frente de Todos.

Before the meeting, Cristina Kirchner had published a farewell message to Jorge Busti, the former governor of Entre Ríos, on her Twitter account. He also referred yesterday to the election of Chile, with a praiseworthy message to Gabriel Boric, the president-elect. “As we said on Friday the 10th in the Plaza:“ The people always come back and find the ways to do it. It can be a party, it can be a leader today and another tomorrow, but the people always return ”. Congratulations President Gabriel Boric to you and the people of Chile ”, was the greeting that he spread on his personal account.

