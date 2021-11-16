The Vice President supported the act of the Frente de Todos that aims to promote the management of Alberto Fernández

The results of the legislative elections, despite the defeat, They gave the Government an air of triumphalism that it will use to relaunch the administration and lift the figure of Alberto Fernandez. The first step to make it happen will be the march that the CGT organized for next Wednesday with the excuse of the Day of Militancy.

The idea of ​​the workers’ union was shared by the rest of the coalition that joined the demonstration. This movement caused La Cámpora to put on hold the mobilization they had planned for November 20. However, sources in the group assured that it is likely to be suspended.

On Sunday night, after knowing the results, the President assured that this mobilization would serve to “Celebrate victory” got yesterday. Although they did not win, for Peronism the comeback in the province of Buenos Aires had the flavor of triumph.

This Monday afternoon a meeting was held between important members of the national government, trade unionism and social movements in order to outline the assembly of the act and the organization of logistics. There was representation from all sectors (Kirchnerism and Albertism), which It shows that the new stage that begins in the Casa Rosada is with everyone inside.

The CGT will mobilize all the militancy as it did in the celebration for Loyalty Day (NA)

As he could know Infobae, the first determinations of the meeting were that the call is for 15 and that the central act begins at 17, with Fernández as the sole speaker. In addition, all members of the coalition will sign a document supporting the Peronist administration that will be finalized between tomorrow and Wednesday.

In addition, the members of La Cámpora present, from the intimate circle of Cristina Kirchner, announced that the Vice President supports the march : “We must stop speculation and begin a new stage of reconstruction of the country all together,” one of them summed up to this medium.

The presence of the Vice President is in doubt, due to the fact that she is on postoperative rest, after the surgical intervention to which she was subjected on Thursday, November 4. In any case, their support was made explicit in the presence of La Cámpora leaders at the meeting.

The new leadership of the CGT arrived at the historic headquarters of the PJ (Héctor Daer, Pablo Moyano and Juan Carlos Acuña); the CTA, represented by Hugo yasky; social movements (Emilio Pérsico of the Evita Movement and Daniel Menéndez de Barrios de Pie); La Cámpora, represented by Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, Mariano Recalde and Andrés Larroque; the chief of staff, Juan Manzur and leaders of albertism such as the chancellor Santiago Cafiero, the presidential secretary Julio Vitonbello, the advisor Juan Manuel Olmos, the Buenos Aires legislator Claudio Ferreño and Miguel Cubero, who occupies the undersecretary of Political Affairs.

The President believes that the act will serve to relaunch his government management after the elections (Franco Fafasuli)

“The idea of ​​the act is to shield the Government and start a new stage. Alberto and his Cabinet must be strengthened “ , one of the organizers assured Infobae in the previous meeting that takes place in the PJ. The Frente de Todos wants to print on the political agenda the beginning of a new era in Fernández’s administration. Let the act serve as the starting point, after Sunday’s elections.

In the Government they seek to highlight that with this act they will give a new show of unity, but contextualized by the beginning of a new stage of management. “When everyone expected a crisis in the coalition, we are standing up and united”, they warned near the Head of State.

The march will be in Plaza de Mayo under the motto “All united we will triumph”. This Monday’s meeting served to define what the logistics will be like and who will mobilize. Militants from La Cámpora, the Evita Movement, Barrios de Pie, the CGT and the CTA will march. Buses will also arrive from all over the suburbs on behalf of the mayors.

The will to bring the parties closer together was illustrated in the meeting and in the organization of the march. The new CGT and the CTA will march together, as well as the mayors of the Buenos Aires suburbs and La Cámpora, which has a complex coexistence in the most populated geographical point of the country and most precious at election time.

The Cámpora will mobilize on Wednesday as well as social movements and unionism (Franco Fafasuli)

Those who are in doubt for the mobilization are the governors. They would be the only weighty partners that the coalition has that would not be in the great march that the ruling party is proposing. In any case, it is not ruled out that some may travel to Buenos Aires. It will be defined in the next few hours.

Although they were together at the closing of the campaign that took place in Tecnópolis before PASO, on Wednesday It will be the first mobilization of all the spaces of the Front of All United. And also the first of the new CGT showing strength.

“We want to end the differences between Albertism-Kirchnerism. The idea is that we are all together in the Plaza supporting this Government. We do not want to personify the march “ , said one of the trade unionists present at the conclave. The intention is to apply the differences between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner and order the entire coalition under the same premise.

Although the defeat of the Government was clear -he lost in the province of Buenos Aires and 14 other provinces, in addition to no longer having control of the Senate-, close to the president explained that to be victorious “It was a relief” against “the projections that had been made before the election” and “before an opposition that installed that was beginning a transition process”, in reference to the controversial phrase that former president Mauricio Macri pronounced when he went to vote.

