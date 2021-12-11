Cristina Kirchner in Plaza de Mayo (Chule Valerga)

Cristina Kirchner was the central figure of the act in Plaza de Mayo organized by the Government for International Human Rights Day and to commemorate 38 years of the return of democracy and did not miss the opportunity to deliver a strong speech of high political content with Criticism of the opposition and, especially, of the International Monetary Fund, on the same day that the organization announced that talks with Argentina to restructure the debt contracted during Macri’s administration were advanced.

“No plan will be approved that does not allow economic recovery. It is the duty of the Argentines who are part of the political force that returned to Argentina ”, express.

In line with this, the former president asked Alberto Fernández to include in the negotiation the possibility of paying part of the debt with Argentine dollars that are in tax havens: “Argentina does not lack dollars, Argentine dollars they were taken outside. We need the IMF to help us recover from tax havens that have gone thousands and millions of dollars in evasion. Make a commitment that every dollar you find abroad we will give to the Fund, of those who took her without paying taxes, eloped her. Make it a point of negotiation ”.

Cristina Kirchner gave a harsh speech to the Peronist militancy (Gustavo Gavotti)

But the criticism of the multilateral credit body did not end there. The former president went back to the time of Alfonsín and De La Rúa to question the Fund’s presence in Argentina and, at the same time, launch a reproach towards radicalism: “The IMF has lived by conditioning Argentine democracy. It is not from now. I remember when Alfonsín assumed the presidency on December 10, as today 38 years ago, received a country that had quintupled its external debt, without reserves in the BCRA, military hunches every so often with 30 thousand disappeared. And in the year 89, the IMF with pressure and others, let go of the hand of the democratic government of Alfonsín and could not finish his mandate. It was not the first time he did it ”.

“In 2001, the IMF also let go of another radical president and the crisis of 2001 came, Lula must remember, with 5 presidents in two weeks. They should wake up a bit because the two radical presidents they had were overthrown by the IMF, wake up ” CFK continued.

And he completed: “But they let go of the hand of the nascent government of democracy after the suffering of democracy, But the one who did not release it was the one who came after us, to that they put all the tarasca, 57 billion dollars so that he could win the elections. It’s time for all Argentines to wake up . Who does the Fund put the twine on and what do they put it for. And they insist on models and policies that did not work, that failed, because they tried to do so during the dictatorship. There were no unions, there were no parties, there was no Congress or strikes. They did it again without resorting to a blow, They managed to get to the government democratically to get us into debt once more and it didn’t give them any results either. They put 57 billion dollars to win the elections and they could not bend the will of the people ”.

The act of the Government from the air (Lihueel Althabe)

Libertarians were also the target of criticism from the Vice President: “We were able to offer 12 years of stability and social inclusion, with mistakes, yes, many, with mistakes too, as Pepe says, we are all perfectible, but there is no better policy than growth. , social inclusion and the decision of the people. In times when everyone is so libertarian, that everyone wants to live in freedom, I want to tell you that on few occasions Argentina had the possibility to choose its government politicians after Nestor paid the Fund, now we have them back inside. Notify yourselves libertarians that they are going to come to us to control the accounts, how much we put in and how much we take out. It is time for Argentines to speak properly and based on experience and not what 5 or 10 minutes of television allow ”.

At the end of her speech, the former head of state once again called for “a great Argentine national agreement” and asked to eradicate the bimonetary economy: “We have to solve something that I have been repeating for a long time and it has been in my head since I was president. When you go to Brazil, Brazilians don’t want dollars, they want reals, when someone wants to buy a house they need reals. Here you need dollars and this is a serious problem. I want all Argentines and especially those who have institutional responsibility to sit down seriously. It is not a problem of left, right or center. It is structural ”.

The former president also launched harsh criticism against the opposition (Franco Fafasuli)

With successive references to Lula, “Pepe” Mujica and other former Latin American presidents, Cristina Kirchner recalled her years as president, highlighted various achievements and took the opportunity to critically compare herself with the opposition: “It was a unique moment in Latin America of growth, of incorporating millions of citizens to social inclusion, to create jobs, national industry, national autonomy to make decisions. We restructure an external debt with the largest capital and interest reduction in memory. We pay the IMF, Lula and Néstor the same day. When we finished after 12 and a half years of government in this same square, exactly six years ago yesterday, we were able to culminate after 12 and a half years of government with a place that was overflowing ”.

“We had the lowest debt in foreign currency that is remembered, debt in foreign currency, do not do the giles, those who go to the television channels to give numbers to the bartola, we lowered the debt in dollars, we paid the Fund , we left the lowest minimum wage in dollars in Latin America, the highest retirement in Latin America, and furthermore, I am not saying this, I remember it from a report there at the end of 2012, we double the middle class. Peronism, regardless of who it may, in ten years, from 2002 to 2012, we doubled the middle class in Argentina. As much as some deny it, they don’t like it, it smells bad, we Peronists generate more middle class in Argentina than anyone else. that they do not come to me with trifles “ he added.

News in Development