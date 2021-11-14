Cristina Gutiérrez is already living history of the FIA ​​Cross-Country Rally World Cup after winning the T3 category title. The Burgos rider achieved enough points in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge to ensure this success and become the first female pilot to be a champion in the competition. Gutiérrez and his co-driver François Cazalet managed to overcome the technical problems of their OT3 during the first two stages with the support of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team mechanics to finish in second position and secure a points advantage over Fernando Álvarez enough to achieve this title.

2021 will always be a very special year for Cristina Gutiérrez. In January, the Burgos pilot became in the first woman to win a Dakar Rally stage since Jutta Kleinschmidt’s last partial win -the only winner of the Dakar- in 2005. Within the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, ‘Tortu’ won the Andalucía Rally and the Kazakhstan Rally, even if on this last date he broke three vertebrae in a compression during the last stage. After two long months of recovery, Cristina returned to action in the Rally of Morocco, scoring enough points to get close the championship mathematically in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

The 30-year-old Spanish rider could not believe what she had achieved and this was more than evident in her statements after the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. In fact, Cristina Gutierrez she was very expressive about it: «We are world champions! I can not believe it. After a year as tough as the one I’ve had, I couldn’t be happier. The first stages of this rally were not easy. Finally, we managed to find a good rhythm and avoid mistakes to score some very important points in the championship. In races as long as this one it is difficult to always be in front at every stage. We have done a great job and now we can celebrate this title».