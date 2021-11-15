Today the world is shocked and it is that Serbia beat Portugal in the last minute and calicoed Qatar in 2022, thus sending Cristiano Ronaldo’s team to the playoffs. In social networks beyond reading about Portugal running out of an easy ticket to the next World Cup, there is a terrible anguish to imagine an event of that level without the team captain and all-time top scorer.

With the result 1-2 in favor of Serbia, Portugal will have to play the play-off of the UEFA Nations Leage tie, out of 12 qualified countries, only three tickets are given to go to the World Cup. In that sense, Portugal will have to win to qualify.

After the results of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo became a trend on Twitter, along with photographs that media such as Invictos magazine expressed that the team captain was sad after seeing that Portugal missed the direct ticket for Qatar 2022.

“I can’t imagine a World Cup in Qatar without Cristiano Ronaldo,” says the account Real Madrid (@ AdriRM33)

“Cristiano does not need the World Cup, the World Cup needs Cristiano Ronaldo,” says the Fan10 account.

“The real” danger “of Qatar 2022 is that Cristiano Ronaldo does not reach … Portugal, to reclassification” says sports journalist David Faitelson on his Twitter account.

Portugal is a shame … A team full of young talent and led by one of the best footballers in history … Today’s defeat was very hard … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) November 14, 2021

In a large number of comments there is a common denominator and that is that the media see Cristiano Ronaldo as a character independent of Portugal, that has a reason and that is that the footballer as a CR7 brand has managed to have higher income off the field due to his image.

An unbeatable brand

After Cristiano Ronaldo made the move from Real Madrid to Juventus, his annual salary was in the region of $ 34 million, according to Goal.com.

The footballer is in the number one ranking of the highest paid footballers in the world, according to Forbes. Until September of this year, he earned 125 million dollars a year, a figure without taxes and in second place is Lionel Messi with 110 million annually.

Of CR7’s total revenue, 70 million are from his salary and another 55 from endorsements and only three athletes earn more from marketing: Roger Federer, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Outside the field of the game, Cristiano is the representative image of Nike and on Instagram he has to this day 366 million followers, which makes him the number one celebrity on the social network.

As lucrative as that salary is, the five-time FIFA Ballon d’Or winner actually makes a lot more money from paid Instagram posts, he says Statista in 2019.

Hopper HQ’s study of Buzz Bingo found that Ronaldo earned $ 47.8 million from paid Instagram posts over the past year and is the top earner on the platform.

Due to his incredible reach on Instagram, some companies are willing to shell out nearly 1 million for a share of the action, and the Portuguese gamer reportedly pocketed an average of $ 975,000 for each post paid to his account.

