Portugal and Ireland drew 0-0 in the Playoffs.

Like so many times, fans look for a way to get closer to their idols and this time it was a girl who achieved the dream after having close to Cristiano Ronaldo and take home a beautiful souvenir. The little girl waited at the end of the match between Portugal and Ireland for Group A of the European Qualifiers, which ended in a goalless draw.

The fanatic circumvented security and ran to where the Portuguese was. The emotion was so great that the tears were noticed when he was close to the striker. Today’s Manchester United player quickly took off his shirt and gave it to him, accompanied by the nice gesture with a hug and earning the applause of those attending the Aviva Stadium.