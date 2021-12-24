I hardly buy nougat because I am not very fond of Christmas sweets, but this recipe for crunchy nougat of chocolates and cookies with Thermomix I loved it. They are the same ingredients that make up the typical children’s snack, cookies and chocolate, I suppose that is why the smallest of the family also liked it a lot.

It can also be made with milk chocolate. If you don’t have a nougat mold, you can use a cross-cut milk brick. Nor is it essential to use the ThermomixYou can melt the chocolate in a bain-marie and incorporate the rest of the ingredients so that they are integrated.

We start by putting the chocolate in the glass and grate it 10 sec / speed 10. With the spatula, we lower the chocolate to the bottom of the glass. We add the butter and honey. Set 5 min / speed 2. Meanwhile, line a nougat mold (silicone or wood) with parchment paper. We add the cookies and cereal balls and mix well with the spatula. We pour the mixture into the box that we have prepared. We reserve in the fridge until it solidifies (at least 2 hours). We cut into portions and serve.

With what to accompany the crunchy nougat

So that the result of this recipe for crunchy chocolate nougat with chocolate and cookies with Thermomix is ​​perfect, I advise you keep it in the fridge for at least two hours, but better if you can prepare it from one day to the next, in this way it will have enough body. The next time I prepare it, I will add some nuts, so that it crunches even more. Delicious with a Christmas punch.

