Finely chop the onion and also the chili, if used fresh. Optionally, you can use a little chipotle chili in adobo, in flakes or in concentrated paste, to taste. Cut the kernels from the ears with a large sharp knife; It is the easiest way to remove them, even if they come out in blocks that will later separate in the pan.

Heat a little oil in a large frying pan and sauté both for about 5 minutes, over medium heat. Add the corn, season and stir to separate the grains. Sauté the whole for about 5 more minutes and remove everything to a plate.

Drain the chickpeas from their cooking liquid, which we can save to use as aquafaba if they are canned. We can take the trouble to peel them, if it bothers us to find bits of skin. Heat two new tablespoons of oil in the same pan and sauté the legume over medium-high heat so that it takes on color.

Lower the power a little and mash a part of chickpeas with a large fork or hard spatula, leaving them as an irregular thick mince, without breaking them all. Cook without stirring 6-8 more minutes so that they fly crisp.

Add the peeled garlic, finely chopped or grated, season with salt and pepper and sauté for a few more minutes. Divide into plates, add the reserved corn on top. End up cooking the eggs to taste -In our case, on a bed of boiling water for just a couple of minutes- and top with chopped herbs to taste.