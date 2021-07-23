Cris Tales Analysis - The Past and Future of RPGs in a Video Game

The RPG they are one of the most successful and prevalent genres in the video game industry. Under the tutelage of large companies in the sector, franchises such as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest have been standing out in this regard for decades, although there are many others minor cut proposals who delve into the genre in question to try to surprise in different aspects. It is under this premise that Crystals, the video game of Dreams Uncorporated that overshadowed us from the first moment with his beautiful artistic section and that, after having tried it for its analysis, surprises through its fantastic combat mechanics.

Crisbell, time for action

The story of Cris Tales puts us in the shoes of Crisbell, a young orphan who is involved in a typical RPG story: an emerging heroine who bumps into a crystal that allows her to control the past and the future to try to save the world from a terrible threat. To do this, he will have allies who will join the adventure little by little to lend their help and their skills in the imprint that is presented. Beyond counting on a pretty typical story line, Cris Tales has enough arguments to impress all lovers of the role-playing genre.

The past and the future at its finest

One of the things that has impressed me the most about Cris Tales is how he is able to combine his story line with the playable mechanics in combat. And it is that the previously commented of the control that Crisbell exerts on the past and the future also translates thus in the combats. And is that the protagonist can use the crystal of the future against the enemies if they are to her left and the one of the past if they are located to her right. What does this mean? Well, you can send your enemies to the past or the future with all its consequences. Thus, each of them can have up to three different states: past, present and future. If you use the crystal of the past you can send them to an earlier point in their life and if you use the crystal of the future, you will do it to a later point.

A most interesting mechanic that even translates into the action of some skills. Imagine that you use an aquatic skill and advance the future: with this you will be able to rust the shields of the enemies. In the same way, you can also plant a poisonous seed that can germinate in the future to poison all the enemies in that area, or do the same with a healing for your group. Trial and error is a constant in this regard to learn how skills can be combined of each of the characters, as they can provide a huge advantage in combat if used in the correct way. In fact, on many occasions they are necessary, so you will have to familiarize yourself with this formula.

This leads us to warn that the game is demanding in its early stages. The first few hours you will probably suffer quite a bit as you get used to these innovative combat dynamics. The pity is that this effect is diluted with the passing of the hours, because the title is losing steam with constant difficulty, without being progressive, so once you become familiar with the combat system and its peculiarities, everything goes smoothly and without excessive problems, even with bosses. Something that does not cloud the experience excessively, but it does cause some disappointment in the second half of the game.

An effective RPG, although with less depth than expected

While the combat mechanics are exceptional, the rest of the aspects that should be highlighted in an RPG are somewhat soulless. It is true that being an indie title you cannot expect as much in its proposal as a Triple A video game would, but the side missions are tedious and always use the particularity of the messenger, although they have some relation to the main adventure. In addition, collecting materials is more than simple, as well as farming money to improve weapons, buy new equipment or even acquire new skills. During the twenty hours that Cris Tales lasts, approximately, there is little interest beyond the main proposal, despite the fact that it is nothing to write home about in this sense, as mentioned above.

I don’t mean to say that I was bored playing Cris Tales, far from it. In fact, I’ve had quite a bit of fun between its various settings and with the fantastic combat mechanics, but I did I would have liked to enjoy its universe in a much more intense way and that it gave me something more than going from point A to point B to collect certain materials or look for the odd object. If you have the desired success, hopefully there can be a second title in this saga to broaden your horizons and challenge the great RPGs in the sector. I would enjoy it as much as marveling at its landscapes, which I will talk about right now.

One of the most beautiful video games you can enjoy

If you liked video games like Child of Light or GRAY, you will be totally delighted with what you will see in Cris Tales. With designs that seem to be taken out of cardboard in the exterior surroundings of the map and a design very marked by vivid colors and watercolor in the interior surroundings, mainly dungeons and cities. Without a doubt, it is one of the most beautiful video games that I have seen lately and it is an absolute delight to walk through its different landscapes, each one taken care of down to the smallest detail and always playing between the three dimensions and the two, which are the most common.

What’s more, the vision of the past, the present and the future are contemplated at all times through the quality of Crisbell, so you can appreciate what the scenarios were like in the past and what they will be like in the future. This, in addition, influences the gameplay, so it is a most interesting additive and that impresses with the ability of the studio to develop three different scenarios in the same place. This preoccupation It is also transferred to the soundtrack, with beautiful themes that transport you to the magical world that Cris Tales proposes. Without a doubt, a success in all its aspects.

The legend of crystals, as you have never played it

In short, Cris Tales is a more than remarkable video game. Its combat mechanics and the use of the past and future in them, as well as in the scenarios, is an absolute delight both visually and entertainingly. The lack of depth in his world and the constant appearance of enemies in the dungeons slightly tarnish the experience and invite you to think about what a sequel with a higher budget could be, but all those who delve into his proposal will be trapped by a game that pays homage to the classic RPG and that, in addition, is capable of innovating in its proposal to gain personality. Of course, a most pleasant surprise.