We started the last week of July, and that’s why Crimson Skies and another game are now available on Xbox Game Pass. The other game that is out now is Blinx: The Time Sweeper. With these titles we started a great week for the Xbox Game Pass, with games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Ascent arriving on the Microsoft service on the same day of launch. Undoubtedly, the subscribers of the service await a week full of surprises.

The Backward compatibility is already part of the Xbox identity. In the Xbox ecosystem you can play all generations of consoles, allowing something never seen before: that games never remain in the past. Proof of that is that Crimson Skies and another game are available on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has said that Game Pass releases of Blinx Y Crimson skies aim to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. And we cannot forget that this year, the Xbox OG is celebrating its long 20 years of existence. The November 15, 2001 Microsoft released its first console (In U.S.A). And now Xbox fans will be able to revisit that time when Microsoft made its way into a highly competitive market to consolidate the Xbox brand.

With the fact that they are available Crimson Skies and another game on Xbox Game Pass, it is clear that the celebration has begun. These two games are not just old games, but great experiences, which for those who have come to Xbox thus far, as well as veterans, will be worth having and enjoying.