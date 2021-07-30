Crimson Desert has been indefinitely delayed

Having been revealed during The Game Awards last year, the community was quite impressed with Crimson desert and its hyper-realistic graphics. If you were one of those who was waiting at the end of 2021 to be able to play it, then we have very bad news for you.

According to a message shared by its developers on Pearl abyss, Crimson desert It has been delayed indefinitely, meaning we have no idea when it will be available.

“Since the introduction of the Crimson Desert gameplay last year, the community response has been a great source of motivation for our team. We would like to thank you for the incredible support and enthusiasm you have shown for our presentation. We are currently working hard on the development of Crimson Desert, which is evolving at a great rate with new adventures and exciting experiences. However, we have decided that we need to spend more time adding new ideas to deliver an even deeper and more enriching game. So in the interest of creating the best possible experience, while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in creating the game, we have decided to delay the release of Crimson Desert. We will offer an updated date in the future. “ Thank you all for your constant support. We wish you and your loved ones good health, and we will continue to work hard so that we can meet all of you at Pywel shortly. ”

Hopefully this will result in a better product for everyone and while we will unfortunately have to wait longer than anticipated, the end result will certainly be more satisfying.

Via: Crimson desert

