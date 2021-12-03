The gameplay of Dying Light 2: Stay Human that Techland has published, and that we have left you this morning, contained an announcement indicating that the company is 30th anniversary celebration, which has led him to give away some of the video games he has developed, such as Crime Cities.

During the next few days you can download it for free and it will be yours forever. For this you will only need to have a GOG account and click here to access the game page, where you can redeem it so that it will instantly appear in your library.

Crime Cities was published 21 years ago, which is said soon, and presents us with a futuristic world in which the law the order have been replaced by a wave of terror and crime. After their best man has gone missing while trying to infiltrate this criminal underworld, the Human Federation dispatches an undercover agent disguised as a convict on what will undoubtedly be the most dangerous mission they have ever faced.

The gameplay leaves us with a mix of shooter and futuristic vehicle simulator that we will pilot in some 3D scenarios, with hundreds of different missions to complete throughout four different cities and with an artificial intelligence that varies in the enemies.