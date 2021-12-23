Coldplay, one of the iconic English rock-pop bands, is preparing to stop making music in 2025.

Singer Chris Martin said it in an interview that BBC Radio will broadcast this Thursday, December 23.

The British band was born in London in 1996 and is integrated, in addition to Chris Martin, by Jon buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

The lead vocalist made the announcement during a radio show from the BBC that has been prerecorded by the station and will be released today. There, Martin recounts plans for Coldplay alongside British host Jo Whiley.

The confirmation of the withdrawal of the composition is known because during a morning program, the BBC broadcast a preview of what Martin said.

“Will there ever come a time when Coldplay stops?” They asked. And Martin replied, “Well, I know, I can tell you,” he replied.

“We have three more years and our last album will be out at the end of 2025. After that we just might be on tour and maybe do some collaboration, but the Coldplay catalog, so to speak, ends then “, He said.

In all, Coldplay has released nine albums since their debut. Since their formation they have won seven Grammy Awards and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

In September, Coldplay extended its deal with Warner Music. Additionally, the British band signed a new long-term deal with Parlophone and Atlantic Records.

The group’s latest album, released in October 2021, is called “Music of the Spheres.” Critics have described it as “an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop, cosmic interludes, and soulful collaborations.”

“In my place”, song that is part of the album “A Rush of Blood to the Head”, released by Coldplay in 2002, is a classic of the band and has been considered one of the best songs of British pop rock.

“The Scientist” is another of the band’s classics and one that best demonstrates the style of composition. His lyrics say something like “nobody said it was easy, but not that complicated”.

Coldplay in Mexico, before retirement in 2025

Coldplay will be in Mexico in 2022 and it may be the last great opportunity to see the band live in Latin America.

With the addition of a date by Ocesa, Coldplay will perform in Mexico as part of their “Music of the Spheres” tour in four concerts. The dates are as follows: