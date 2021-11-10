The Competitiveness Center of Mexico (CCMX), an innovative effort of the Mexican Business Council (CMN) that promotes the development and growth of micro, small and medium-sized companies, kicked off the third edition of CREO MX that will take place virtually from November 9 to 11, 2021.

During these three days, more than 3,500 entrepreneurs and SMEs from all over the country will meet virtually to share experiences, learn from experts and large companies through workshops, conferences, panels and a financing fair.

Antonio del Valle Perochena, president of the CMN, who was in charge of opening this event, pointed out that “After almost two years of living in a new environment for business, we can see that the environment is favorable: access to digital tools, the globalization of the economy and the urgency to reactivate our companies, set the table for Mexico to be a country of world-class SMEs and entrepreneurs”.

Del Valle Perochena, recalled that “At the CMN, together with the CCMX, we work to support SMEs, a key sector for the economy, with initiatives such as CREO MX, where our objective is to strengthen the Mexican business ecosystem in a collaborative environment to promote talent in our country. Since our first national edition in 2019 and with the 3 regionals that we had during this year in San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico and Yucatán, we have managed to impact more than 7,500 entrepreneurs and MSMEs with the holding of more than 130 conferences and workshops”.

For its part, Carlos Salazar, President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) indicated: “I celebrate the effort and commitment of initiatives such as CREO MX since they allow the creation of collaboration ties with large companies, which serves as a platform to promote entrepreneurs and MSMEs, consolidating a business model with a social dimension and in tune with the main needs of Mexican families to reduce the inequality gap”.

During your speech, Jose Carlos Azcarraga, President of the Communication Council highlighted the joint work with the CCMX in favor of the country’s business ecosystem. “We will continue coordinating actions to promote entrepreneurs and SMEs in Mexico, since they are the strength of the economy. “

The CREO MX 2021 edition can be followed virtually at no cost from November 9 to 11 through the platform http://creomx.com/, where you can also consult the complete agenda.

DZ