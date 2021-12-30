Creator of Kimetsu no Yaiba draws this official Dragon Ball Z art

After almost 40 years of being published for the first time Dragon ball like manga, Shueisha launched a campaign to highlight the work of Akira toriyama. Hence the mangaka of Kimetsu no yaiba, Koyoharu Gotoge, had the initiative to pay tribute to one of the best creators in the history of manga.

Authors such as Tatsuki fujimoto (Chainsaw man), Tite Kubo (bleach, Burn The Witch) Y Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto Y Samurai 8), so it is not surprising that Koyoharu Gotoge has been involved in this project, thus contributing the particularity of his drawings.

The dynamics of this work was divided into several works. Although all the invited authors had to recreate some cover of the manga of Dragon ball, made by Toriyama, Gotoge made the decision to redraw manga volume 32. This is something that has excited us a lot, since it is one of the favorite arches among the public, within the entire history of Dragon Ball: Android War. Just before the androids invasion exploded, this is a conflict fought by the Z Warriors against the androids of the Dr. Gero.

This is how the styles of Koyoharu Gotoge Y Akira toriyama have merged into this amazing cover.

As you can see, although the styles of each one are so different and, somehow, far away, they work quite well in said creation. The dimension of the rigid and agile lines of Toriyama adopt the subtlety of the colors of Gotoge, thus giving the cover a smoother look and full of rounder strokes with thin edges.

And why has Koyoharu Gotoge’s collaboration impacted us so much?

If you have followed the anime world closely, you surely know it. Koyoharu Gotoge He is one of the most distinguished people in this world, in addition to the quality of his sleeves today. All the success you’ve had Kimetsu no yaiba, both in the animated series and the publications of the Shonen jump, showed that it is one of the short and original stories for the fandom for all the emotions that it has caused us in each of its episodes. And just like Akira toriyama at the time, Gotoge he is gaining international recognition, while accumulating multiple successes within his country. Therefore, it is becoming one of the most important franchises within the entertainment industry.

Of course, Kimetsu no yaiba is developing a new arc, which has left us waiting after everything we saw in the movie of Mugen train. In fact, after its premiere Mugen train It has become one of the most successful films in the anime world.

The great work of these two great creators is indisputable, which is why we have been fascinated by the cover of Gotoge and, of course, in one of the most memorable moments of Dragon ball. Did you like this tribute as much as we did?

