Encanto, the sixtieth (60) Disney title, is inspired by Colombia. The creator of the project shared special details about it before its premiere.

Disney should take full advantage of 2021, as the production company, despite being the main giant in the entertainment industry, was affected by the effects of the pandemic of the COVID-19. To do this, he returned to create first-rate titles. Among those planned is Charm, which will be his 60th creation.

The title is inspired by Colombia, including its landscapes and culture of magical realism, as embodied in the books of the Nobel, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. In addition, it will focus on the family Madrigal, a very special one, in that each member has special abilities.

The musical creator behind the job, Lil manuel miranda, he referred to the work that has been done. On this occasion, the composer dedicated himself to commenting on how the music of that country served as inspiration and how all culture will be reflected in the soundtrack, which was written by him. It should be noted that the songs will feature voices from world-class singers such as Sebastian Yatra, Carlos Vives or Juan Carlos Coronell.

“We create new textures and sounds, using traditional Colombian instruments such as trebles, bandolas, cununos, chonta marimba, Latin American llanera harp mixed with orchestra. The sound of the score is infused with many Colombian rhythmic styles, including bambuco, mapalé, cumbia, and joropo. The score goes in and out of the beautiful songs of Lin-Manuel Miranda. I hope that the musical imagery of the score evokes the resounding landscape of Colombia, the tenacity of our main character, Mirabel, the strength of family and our shared humanity ”, mentioned the musician and filmmaker.

Thus, the feature film will be available in all cinemas in much of the world from next Wednesday, November 24. After this, we await more information regarding its premiere on the platform Disney +.

Source: Collider