A store has carried out a simple but effective strategy of advertising to sell condoms Trojan, comparing their prices with diapers Huggies.

The advertising It is an area of ​​vital importance for the effective positioning of a product, service and even values ​​of any company in the market, demonstrating its relevance to be able to remain effectively in the mind of the consumer, where hundreds of companies integrate their efforts year after year . According to the study of Statista where it shows the advertising spending in Mexico, in 2012 this area had revenues of 3.56 billion dollars, a figure that over time has been constantly increasing and it is expected that in 2024 this will reach 4.63 billion dollars.

Brands around the world know the importance of advertisingHowever, not every company has millions of dollars to invest in and grow their companies, so they choose to work on other factors in order to achieve a considerable impact on the consumer’s mind through simple and creative strategies, but effective .

To create an ad that attracts attention of whoever stands in your way, you need a couple of essential characteristics: it must be attractive, creative, executed on the indicated channels and have a clear message, a fact that some businesses manage to show they know quite well.

Thanks to a Pew Research Center survey, it is well known that today a considerable part of the population no longer wants to have children, among the main reasons for economic reasons, a fact that a store has taken advantage of to make a characteristic promotion of condoms by emphasizing a price difference with a specific brand.

Users in social networks have captured the presence of a creative advertising when making a small price comparison between Trojan condoms and Huggies diapers, who despite not investing large amounts of money in it, have managed to create a simple but effective message, drawing the attention of consumers and other users on social networks who even mention having needed to receive this message from before.

Why wasn’t there any of this advertising when I needed it? – Jesica (@jesi_cor) December 13, 2021

Ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/8F9Cu5tqqC – 𝑀𝑖𝑠𝑠 𝐹𝑖𝑙𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑠 ఌ (@thanfIrsa) December 12, 2021

Although possibly some people who have had babies on purpose might encounter this advertising when buying pHuggies yearlingsindeed, it would be cheaper to buy a pair of condoms Trojan, which would make people think twice who choose not to protect themselves and who do not want to have children.

To achieve a effective advertising millionaires or high investments in advertising should not necessarily be considered, but it could be enough to place our message in the appropriate channels, as long as our advertisement has the necessary level of creativity.

Example of a effective advertising strategy We had it a couple of weeks ago with a dog walker who chose to advertise his services with a creative message, since he would take care of them “like John Wick”, copy that achieved hundreds of interactions on social networks, as well as captivating those who they will find with the ad.

This ad has shown once again that quality is better than quantity in terms of advertising investments, however, if we have the possibility of increasing revenues in this area, it will also have a considerable impact on the consumer. .

