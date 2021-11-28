Red Dead Redemption 2 was an amazing installment that allowed us to revive this style of the old west in which all the mechanics seen in the first game were polished and some extras were added to improve the game experience.

There is no doubt that it has been one of the most popular and ambitious titles of the previous generation of consoles. However, despite having no less than three years behind it, it continues to remain one of the titles with the best graphics in history, especially if we have certain additions by mods, which are capable of getting even more juice of the one already in your PC version.

This time we want to show you how to create a Red Dead Redemption 2 video with 8K ray tracing that demonstrates the same thing that we have mentioned, which is that Rockstar’s open world western continues to be one of the titles most spectacular to look at to date.

The video has been created by the YouTube channel Digital Dreams, who are already experts in creating similar content for all types of games. For this, they have used their own ray tracing configuration and a series of mods available on the Nexus Mods page. However, we warn you that you will need to have a very good PC to try to achieve this quality.

Touching the Rockstar side a bit, we commented that the developer is busy fixing the poor state of the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, it has promised that it will patch until it reaches an acceptable quality.