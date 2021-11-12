One of the things we like the most about Sara Carbonero’s style is that it is relatively easy to copy. Why? Easy: combine garments suitable for day to day in a very inspiring way. For example: a few weeks ago he wore a Sandro sweatshirt that has caused a furor and just four days ago he reminded us that sequins are a basic of the looks partying.

Yesterday at the last minute he published on his Instagram the summary of the interview with the pianist James Rhodes on Radio Marca. Beyond the emotion that his words show, we look at his style, a “simple” proposal that can save us from Monday to Sunday.





The journalist wears a timeless gray cropped sweatshirt oversize in tight black pants and Golden Goose sneakers. As accessories, two silver necklaces, among which a thick chain stands out. As usual, we emulate your look in economic version (minus the Golden Goose, which exceed 400 euros).









· Venca gray sweatshirt. 15.99 euros.

· Black super stretch pants from H&M. 29.99 euros.

· Golden Goose black sneakers. 410 euros.

· TwoJeys silver chain. 64.95 euros.

