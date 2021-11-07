Scientists at MIT have taken a step forward when it comes to manipulating objects by robots, relying on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

During the last years we have seen a multitude of relative advances to robotic grippers that allow robots to manipulate elements as delicate as a jellyfish, an egg or even a fragile glass cup.

It is a pending subject of robotics that could have taken a step forward with the latest advance by MIT scientists creating a kind of robot arm able to manipulate thousands of objects as if they were a human being.

So in an effort to get machines to reproduce certain human abilities such as manipulating all kinds of objects, a team of scientists from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) from MIT He has been able to develop an artificial intelligence system that could give robots this human prowess.

This robotic hand is capable of learning to reorient objects, being able to manipulate more than 2000 geometrically different elements in different cases. In this way the robotic hand could be able to choose the right object from a few and quickly place it according to its shape in a specific location.

Specifically, they used a simulated anthropomorphic hand with 24 degrees of freedom and stated that it is easy to transfer it to a real robotic system in the future.

For this, this system makes use of a reinforcement learning algorithm based on deep learning and something called “teacher-student training method”.

As we said, the robot is able to reorient a large number of objects that he had never seen before and without prior knowledge of their shape.

In this way you can handle small objects such as apples, balls or marbles with a success rate of almost 100%, and when it comes to more complex objects such as a spoon, scissors or a screwdriver, its success rate is lower, approaching 30%.

If this technology is transferred, for example, to a warehouse, it could be able to manage much better the different elements that are manufactured as long as they have a simple way since for much more complex elements it is likely that the help of a human operator will continue to be essential.