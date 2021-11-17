If you have a whim of a delicious sweet snack, of a lifetime, we encourage you to light your ovens and start preparing this creamy apple and cheese pie. Freshly made it is a slow death, but fresh from the fridge it goes so well that it is worth waiting for it to rest to enjoy it in all its splendor.

This creamy apple and cheese pie It goes beyond the classic apple and custard and that is valid as much for dessert as for breakfast or snack. If you do like me on this occasion, which I have put a refrigerated shortbread dough, you will prepare it in a moment and without any difficulty, although if you feel like preparing the homemade shortage the result will improve notably.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC. In a removable cake tin, roll out the shortcrust pastry and prick the entire surface with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes. When time passes, remove from the oven and let it warm up a bit. For the cream, beat the cheese, eggs, vanilla and 120 g of sugar with the mixer. Pour into the base of shortcrust pastry. Peel and slice the apples, add the dried cranberries, the sliced ​​almonds, the rest of the sugar and a little cinnamon. Mix until homogenized and spread over the previous cream. Bake for fifteen minutes at 200ºC and then another forty minutes at 180ºC. Remove from the oven and consume to taste.

With what to accompany the creamy apple and cheese cake

This creamy apple and cheese pie It is convenient to take it fresh to appreciate the contrast between the cream, the fruit and almond coverage. It can be taken as a dessert, accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream and as a breakfast or snack, with a glass of fresh milk, a juice, a coffee or an infusion.

Directly to the Palate | Ultra-thin apple and vanilla cake

Directly to the Palate | Juicy cream cheese, lemon, poppy and almond cake. Recipe