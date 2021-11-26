Cream of potato, cheddar cheese and jalapeños: a very easy recipe for an extremely rich soup

The columnist of The New York Times Melissa clark She is one of the recipe writers we like the most. After seeing this cream of potato and cheddar cheese, I had to prepare it in a rush. And it’s as good as it looks.

As in all recipes, it will be better the better the ingredients we use. Avoid sliced ​​cheddar cheese: better buy a mature one, of those that are already sold en bloc in almost all supermarkets.





Fresh jalapeños are harder to find, but if they have it in your grocery store, much better pickle them ourselves, soaking them in lime juice, sugar and salt for at least half an hour or for a whole day. With the pickled jalapeños from the boat it is also good, but it is not the same.

In a large pot, melt three tablespoons of butter and make a sofrito with a finely chopped onion, two celery sticks also chopped and a little salt. Sauté it for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are translucent. Then add four finely chopped garlic cloves and a little ground chili to taste (we can also grind some cayenne peppers at home). Read: The most original and elegant wine racks to always have our favorite wines in view Sauté for another minute, then add the potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes and cover them with the vegetable broth (if it is homemade, better than better) and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat, with the lid on, until the potatoes are very soft, for a few 30 or 40 minutes. Now we take the blender and beat the mixture, adding a little water or more broth if it is too thick. We continue cooking over medium-low heat, and add all the grated cheese. We let it melt completely, for about two minutes. We test and correct the salt. Now we just have to serve the cream in a deep plate or bowl, accompanied by a few jalapeno slices, some chopped shallot and cilantro and some more shredded cheddar to taste. Also if we are very fond of spicy, you can add a little more ground chili.

With what to accompany the potato cream and cheddar cheese

This cream is quite forceful, so it is perfect as single plate, although it can also be served as a starter in a larger meal. A young red, a full-bodied white or even a cava is good to drink.

