The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) will not cease to exist as proposed in the electricity reform nor will the powers and attributions that it has change, what is sought is that the state has the rectory of the national electricity system, said the president of the Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Manuel Rodríguez.

Given the concern that the gas industry has for the electricity reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Rodríguez announced that for “tranquility”, the CRE is not going to disappear, it is only going to change its legal status.

In a message sent by the deputy of Morena to the gas stations, he mentioned that the CRE, “is going to become a decentralized body, which is going to contribute, on the one hand, to have an administrative responsibility, but also, a political responsibility before all the citizens. This will help that work and performance of their duties be with precision ”.

Manuel Rodríguez defended AMLO’s initiative, said that what is proposed is to achieve self-sufficiency in the electricity sector so that it is a continuous and accessible service.

“That it is of high quality, but above all with increasingly cheaper prices that will benefit the 130 million inhabitants and will also guarantee economic growth,” he said in the message transmitted during the Meeting Point of the Gasoline Sector in Cancun.

For his part, the president of the National Organization of Oil Dealers (Onexpo), Roberto Díaz de León, pointed out that given the possible changes that the electricity reform initiative could generate, there is a need for the active presence of a regulatory body autonomous.

“We maintain the importance of the CRE, due to its technical capacity, necessary to promote the validity and application of clear rules. We ask the commissioners, (…) in the most attentive way, to support the processing of applications in the process of review and / or approval of permits. All of them represent unfortunately slowed investments, with the consequences that this implies, “he said.

In this sense, Díaz de León commented that the sector aspires to a legal framework that ensures regulatory improvement as a state policy, in addition to simplifying and facilitating the creation and operation of companies in the sector.

