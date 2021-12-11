This is a TV that has among its virtues having a panel type QLED 50 inches, which ensures that the image quality that you will enjoy in any situation and type of content is excellent. With access to the most used voice assistants today, you will not have problems when it comes to watching the series that have HDR support.

One of the things that also stands out in these televisions is that they use an advanced operating system, which is none other than Android TV of Google . This allows, among other things, to be able to install a large number of free applications very easily, including some games. Besides, the devices we have chosen also offer a very good image quality so they will allow you to take a very interesting leap to fully enjoy any content such as series or live sports.

Xiaomi P1

Belonging to the 2021 range of televisions from the Asian company, this is a model that has an Android operating system and, therefore, you will enjoy all the advantages that this entails. It includes a good number of HDMI ports and in the image quality we will be satisfied with this since its panel 50 inches is 4K.

Sony KD50X80J

An excellent opportunity is the one that exists right now for this Smart TV, since the model we are talking about includes Google tv, which is the latest version of Android intended for televisions. Without lacking the Chromecast player and excellent image quality, this is an ideal choice for those looking for very good quality.

Philips 55OLED804 / 12

Much and good is what you will find in this device that integrates a OLED display 55-inch that allows you to enjoy excellent quality. In addition, it has support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, which ensures the realism of the colors is fantastic. In addition, it integrates Ambilight 3 technology.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S

This is not the most modern model that this company offers in the market, but it does offer all that can be searched on a television to be a good purchase option. An example is that its resolution is 4K and it does not lack Android which means that it integrates a Chromecast.

