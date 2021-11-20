Craig appears in Halo Infinite as an easter egg

For better or for worse, Craig, the infamous Brute who starred in one of the most recognizable memes of Halo Infinite, is already a fundamental part of this game. This way, instead of just forgetting about it, Xbox decided to immortalize this character with an easter egg in the campaign for this title.

As you may have already noticed, previews of the Halo Infinite campaign began to be released today. In this way, Mint Bilitz, a youtuber, published a video where he revealed that In the fourth mission of the story you can find an album known as Craig: Greatest Hits, which has the face of the famous Brute.

This is not the first time that Xbox has done something like this, as the refrigerator-related memes with the Xbox Series X, as well as the untimely reveal of the Series S, they are already part of this generation. Hopefully this reference to the Brute is not the only joke of this type that we find in the game.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8. In related topics, here we tell you about the first hours of this campaign. In the same way, here you can check our gameplay of this game.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that Xbox is not sorry for its mistakes. This shows the long way that Halo Infinite has traveled. Craig is a thing of the past, but he must not be forgotten, as he represents an inconvenience that Xbox managed to get by.

Via: Mint Bilitz