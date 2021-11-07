A craftsman has taken advantage of F1 trend and has opted to perform some “Czechs” on crochet to increase your sales.

The Formula 1 is giving what to talk to fans of motorsport sports and the world in general, especially to the Mexican spectators of this Grand Prize in CDMX. This event has been a trend for some days now, especially because Mexicans are anxiously waiting for Sergio “Czech”Pérez managed to position himself somewhere on the podium in the race in his native country.

However, this event gives rise to various brands offering their products of Grand Prize merchandising, which fans are not afraid to buy despite the fact that they represent higher monetary figures than what we can usually find in stores. An example of this we have with the group of friends that the Merca 2.0 team found themselves spending 120 thousand pesos on exclusive F1 products.

Despite this, the event not only provides an opportunity for major brands to offer products related to the most iconic teams in the world. F1, but anyone can choose to carry out strategies that allow them to join this trend and thus achieve higher sales.

A craftsman has shared through his brand’s social network on Twitter called naocrochet, a couple of “Czech” dolls that he has done with the figure of the iconic pilot who is currently representing Mexico in the F1, from crochet.

This account constantly makes different types of dolls with representative figures of the entertainment industry, for example the characters of Among Us, Cri-Cri, Winnie Pooh characters and even Andrés Manuel López Obrador, among others.

However, it has taken advantage of the trend that the Formula 1 and above all, Sergio the “Checo” Pérez, which are being well received by users on social networks.

These dolls are made thanks to the technique of crochet, artisan technique that allows you to create with your hands and pieces of fabric of different colors. However, it is a clear example that different companies, micro-businesses, ventures or projects can adopt the trends of the moment (although sometimes they do not necessarily have to do with the area of ​​our work) in order to increase our sales, an action that has been chosen the aforementioned craftsman and that the nets seem to applaud.

This type of action, in addition to generating curiosity in social networks, is an opportunity for this type of undertaking to encourage interaction between users and thus trigger a “domino effect”, where a user makes a comment in such a post, the likelihood that someone else will see it is increased, and so on.

In the same way, this would be a different alternative to the products sold in said event that could affect the bank accounts of its followers; We have an example of this with most expensive F1 souvenirs, among which is the McLaren cap that has a value of 3,000 Mexican pesos, or the Ferrari and Red Bull sweatshirts and jackets which range between 6,000 and 8,500 pesos.

Offering an artisanal alternative to different trending products manages to stand out from the others offered by large companies, offering a good alternative positioning option.

