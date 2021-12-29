Organize the best Christmas of all with your family with these fantastic ideas!

Family vacations are a great time to bond and have new experiences together. There is a wide range of leisure and culture and many possibilities to travel, you just have to have good ideas and find a plan that all members like.

It may interest you: 5 Amulets for your Christmas tree that attract money and happiness, according to Feng Shui

Crafts, gastronomic holidays and other plans to spend Christmas with the family

Discover new corners in the place where you live

It’s a perfect activity for any day of the week and an alternative plan when others cancel at the last minute. It can be a more distant park than the one that is usually frequented, another neighborhood or a historical route. If you live in a large city, you can consult the official website of the town hall to find out about the places of interest. Some event cooperatives offer guided tours and activities for the little ones.

Stroll through the Christmas markets

On these dates, cities are filled with markets where you can find from traditional Christmas products, such as decorations and nativity scenes, to toys, decorative items, jewelry, fashion food stalls. It is an ideal plan to fully immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit and take the opportunity to do some shopping.

It may interest you: Chocolate with spices and chocolate with chili: 2 recipes to welcome Christmas

Do sports as a family

Practicing exercise as a family not only unites the members of the family, but also serves as an example for the little ones to incorporate it into their lives naturally. It is an ideal activity for health and a very enriching experience for everyone. Ice skating, skiing, hiking, and dancing are just a few examples.

Cooking a healthy Christmas menu

Making healthy recipes and then sharing them around the table while enjoying a good conversation, can become a different and entertaining day with children. It is a plan that can be done with friends and the little ones will be delighted. In addition, you will be educating them so that they acquire good habits and know how to choose the best options for their health.

Christmas Crafts

Making your own home decorations is an activity that will surely entertain and amuse your children. You can buy glitter, tinsel, artificial snow, cardstock … the options are endless and children will develop their ingenuity and creativity.

A gastronomic vacation, for the most foodie families

A vacation to cook and enjoy gastronomic pleasures is a good offer for the whole family. Due to the increasing demand for authentic cuisine and fresh ingredients, cooking classes are becoming something that tourists are becoming more and more interested in all over the world.

ECO-friendly plans

A getaway to the countryside, close to nature, to spend a weekend with the family may be an ideal option. These types of experiences are always beneficial and make us feel closer to ourselves and more connected with what surrounds us. In addition, it is the perfect occasion to disconnect and renew our energy. More and more families want to explore the natural beauty of the planet during their vacations and choose ECO tourism. In addition, a good idea would be to stay in a cabin in the trees, it is the dream of any child and an experience in which to enjoy nature.

Cultural plans

Christmas is an ideal time for family getaways in which the protagonists are cultural plans. The aim is to bring culture to children in a fun and educational way. There are many activities adapted according to the age group, from visiting a museum, attending a musical, discovering an exhibition, going sightseeing, seeing a play …

(c) 2021 Europa Press. Redistribution and redistribution of this content without your express prior consent is expressly prohibited.