Craft-Bamboo Racing will repeat as Mercedes-AMG team in the 9 Hours of Kyalami after representing the Stuttgart brand at the Indianapolis 8 Hours. In this way, the structure continues its way in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, although it will do so with a substantially different line-up than it had in the American race. If in Indianapolis he competed with a trio of pilots made up of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Jules Gounon, in South Africa the first two repeat, but Dani Juncadella joins them. The Spanish was in the United States defending the interests of the French team AKKA ASP.

Maro Engel and Luca Stolz form one of the most consolidated, strong and competitive couples on the GT3 scene worldwide. The German duo have shown it in recent years both in the GT World Challenge Europe and in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Championships in which they have competed with different structures linked to Mercedes-AMG, always leaving a very good image. Heading into the 9 Hours of Kyalami, Spanish Dani Juncadella will act as a complement to both, forming a lineup that can dream of victory in the last round of the IGTC. Arguments to achieve this success are not lacking.

Beyond your driver lineup, Craft-Bamboo Racing has also presented the livery that will wear its Mercedes-AMG GT3 on his Kyalami debut. A Mercedes that will wear the number # 91 and that for the occasion presents a really striking decoration in yellow and blue tones. These colors are representative of Evisu, a Japanese fashion company who has already collaborated with Craft-Bamboo on the occasion of events such as the Macau GP, for which I created a special edition t-shirt. Evisu celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and this collaboration is part of the campaign linked to this eventand.