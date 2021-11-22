If you know what few know, if you have a specialty like few to solve a market need, congratulations, you have a good chance that professional success and money are with you. But that does not mean that you become the best example that humanity needs.

McKinsey Global Institute conducted a study called “Defining the skill citizens will need in the future world of work”, in which it states that higher technological and cognitive skills (motivation, imagination, creativity, among others) will be in high demand. However, he detected something that draws attention: the higher the educational level, the lower the levels of empathy and humility.

“There is an ultra-disciplinary logic that serves to solve very specific complex problems, but the problems we have today require a 360º view,” says Juan Freire, vice-rector for Innovation and Transformation of the Tecmilenio University. “Higher education continues to fulfill its training process, but suddenly we have been abandoning citizen education. I would attribute it to the fact that the challenges we have as a society are not disciplinary, they require the gaze of different disciplines but we have moved towards ultra specialization ”.

I put it another way: how wonderful to be someone who can be very well priced in the market, thanks to its added values, but what is the use if you do not have the attitude to be a good citizen, a good person.

“The university cannot be thought from the vision of only building competitive subjects that can be inserted in the labor markets based on their abilities. No. Education is a process to build integral beings ”, adds Mario Luis Fuentes, director of México Social and professor at UNAM. “We have built professionals enormously capable of handling mathematical models and large databases, but at the cost of not having a comprehensive training, an idea of ​​the world that allows them to recognize the integrality of the human.”

Is it time to rethink higher education? That deep analysis is from the experts. Universities are the main instrument for young people to aspire to a better future. There is no discussion about what remains the main paradigm of the 21st century: greater education, greater well-being. Finally, the construction of personalities comes from home and from basic education, which continue to be formed over the years in such a way that the university plays a role to reinforce them.