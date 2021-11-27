Both teams would meet in the final of group C, with the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar (from November 21 to December 18, 2022) only for the winner, provided they overcome the semifinals, against North Macedonia in the case of Italy and Turkey for Portugal.

“It will be very difficult because North Macedonia is a very good team and if we make it through this tie, we will play the final in Portugal or Turkey. It is very hard“, reacted the Italian coach Roberto Mancini.

Italy, four times world champion, has already been out of Russia-2018, for the first time since Sweden-1958, after losing in the play-off against Sweden.

Portugal, for its part, has a more positive experience of the play-off, as it qualified in this way for the 2010 and 2014 editions.

But before thinking about Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will have to eliminate a Turkey that is unbeaten (3 wins and a draw) since German coach Stefan Kunz took over the reins of the team.

“First we have to concentrate on beating Turkey,” warned the Portuguese coach Fernando Santos, who on the eventual final declared: “There are several positive aspects such as playing at home, being able to count on the support of your public and avoiding the fatigue of the displacements … I am totally convinced that we will be in the world cup “.

All the qualifiers will be a single match and in the case of playing the final, Portugal would have the advantage of playing at home. The semifinals were guaranteed at home by their status of seeded.