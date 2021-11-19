The live-action adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ finally arrives Netflix this Friday, November 19. It does so surrounded by many expectations on the part of the platform and we will hardly have to wait a few days to know if it is a success or if we can already say goodbye to a possible second season. And it is that once seen the first, it is clear that the initial plan is to go ahead with it instead of giving it a definitive closure like that of the anime.

A few days ago I shared with you my first impressions of her from the viewing of her first four episodes and things have not gotten better in the remaining six. The best are still its protagonists and when ‘Cowboy Bebop’ revolves around the fun dynamic that is established between John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda, but the rest of the time it never finishes taking off and it also has some important ballast.

Distancing itself from the original

Of course, this new ‘Cowboy Bebop’ works better than most adaptations of this type, since it allows you to play with the universe of the mythical anime to take it to your land. Of course there are many points in common, but it shows that behind the Netflix series there is someone who wants to offer his vision of the history of Spike, Jet, Faye and company. With that he already has a lot of cattle, but I hope the new thing he brings was more stimulating.

Perhaps the most important change is that the past of its main characters carries much more weight, something that in the anime had a reduced weight, even in the case of Spike, the absolute protagonist of it – here that is much more distributed – when that previous baggage of his operated a common thread mode, but in the shadows for the most part weather.

Personally, I think that aura of mystery suited the anime very well, opting more for the approach of individual adventures that allowed those responsible to measure very well the peculiar mixture of tones with which it played. Something similar is tried here, but there is a certain atrophy when making them work as a whole, thus causing noticeable ups and downs of interest throughout these first ten episodes of ‘Cowboy Bebop’.

Lights and shadows





It also doesn’t help that it gives the feeling that the budget effort in the series is greater in the first chapter than in those that come after. That limits to a series that seems to have more ambition than real means to shine as a show, although it is appropriate to emphasize that it is a facet that he explores at times and is by no means his only reason for being.

And it is that, like the anime, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ proposes a mixture of tones and styles that a priori should be doomed to the greatest of failures. The original series was nothing short of miraculous managing to balance this and make everything work, but in its version in real image the same does not happen. There the mixture does not set, in part because most of the Ingredients used are not of the best possible quality.

On the one hand we have the more carefree face, where the dynamics between the characters are mainly enhanced. There ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is fun and leaves you wanting more, managing to counteract the fact that this greater interest in the past of the characters does not end up offering anything really stimulating. Or at least it does when the series does not focus entirely on one of the three protagonists, because then everything is too mundane, as if they had taken an origin story that could fit too many characters instead of giving it something really distinctive.





That is especially annoying in the case of Vicious, a priori the great villain of the function. Both the look and the interpretation of Alex Hassell they do not measure up to a character that is too monotonous at all levels, and that amounts to a kind of cross between a static vision of a comic book villain and a generic enemy from some mob thriller. It is true that this comes to be an inheritance of anime, but if you are going to expand its presence so much, offer something in return that compensates it.

Interest suffers whenever it appears, which is when the showrunner’s work André Nemec he’s less inspired pulling the strings. It does not get to be something ridiculous or horrible, but it is something heavy and it detracts from the whole package, since its importance in the series is increasing as it is directly associated with the history of Spike.

This is especially noticeable in the last two episodes, but at least by then we have gotten enough affection for the three protagonists – a scene that I would like to highlight in this regard is that talk in which Spike ends up recognizing the category as Faye’s bounty hunter in the fifth episode- and the fact that humor disappears almost completely out of sheer necessity does not become an insurmountable slab, as it does we care what happens to them no matter how much the threat they have to face gives us a little the same.





All this leads me to the conclusion that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ knows how to outline its protagonists and develop the relationship that unites them in a satisfactory way, but when it’s time to take off and get into action, the series engine does not finish working. In fact, it’s funny that perhaps the best scene dealing with any mission is at the beginning of everything, which in the end really serves to introduce Spike and Jet to the public more than anything else.

For the rest, I admit that this ending left me curious about what a possible second season could offer us and that it was a pleasure to meet again with the music of Yoko kanno, which perhaps does not endow this adaptation in real image with an aura as unique and unmistakable as anime -partly because there are many themes that it takes directly from the original work-, but that does not mean that it is one of its virtues .

In short





‘Cowboy Bebop’ is very irregular and it depends a lot on its three protagonists to hook the viewer and to overlook the multiple weaknesses that this first season of the Netflix series exhibits, especially when it gets more serious, because its funnier side is satisfactory. All in all, it at least tries to find its own voice within this universe and does so more effectively than, for example, the ‘Death Note’ movie for the same platform or the tiresome ‘Ghost in the Shell: The soul of the machine’. It’s something.