It is inevitable that something that is successful is to be thoroughly squeezed. A priori, the risk is much lower and also has a clear basis on which to base yourself. ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is still another example of that trend in the film industry, as Hollywood is widely accused of it, but in Japan there was already a time when the adaptations in real image of sleeves or successful anime.

In the case at hand, it has been Netflix that managed to carry out a series adaptation of the mythical anime after years and years of considering making a movie. Next November 19 is when its first season will arrive on the platform, but I have already been able to see its four initial episodes, having stayed very satisfied with his main trio, but much less with everything else.

It is not a mere reproduction

The big problem many works like ‘Cowboy Bebop’ face is trusting the original work so much that they just copy everything they can from it. It is as if they think that what works in animation will do just as well in real image, and I am very much afraid that the most common is just the opposite. In the case that concerns us, there is a tendency to be inspired, but there is no submission, allowing oneself to make the changes that are deemed appropriate to try to find its reason for being beyond the more or less obvious tributes.

That part arises as a result of necessity, because the anime episodes were less than 20 minutes long, while here only the second falls below 40. Yes, the missions that the Bebop crew have to face are expanded, but more weight is also given to the personal lives of its protagonists, seeking to give something more background to their motivations, something that works better as an idea and engine of his actions than when the series has to really focus on it.

The best example of this we have with Jet and the obsession he has to achieve something during the first episodes. That serves as motivation even for the missions that he and Spike take on and it’s quite fun to see how things get more and more complicated for him, but when it comes to digging deeper into his own personal story, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ feels somewhat flat. And it’s a shame, because the original handled that wonderfully, knowing how to give it a tragic dimension that fitted it like a custom-made glove.

Lights and shadows of ‘Cowboy Bebop’





That is where we have the main weakness of the series, since it wants to play the same thing as the original work, where fun, action and emotion were alternated with great skill, while here the changes of focus do not quite fit the all good, shining more when it focuses on the camaraderie between Jet and Spike and also with the mistrust that Faye’s presence generates. Obviously, that’s partly due to the scripts, but about how well chosen the actors are and the chemistry they share. That is why not even the slightest bit hits.

The rest of the elements are somewhat more erratic. There are good and varied visual ideas but the execution never quite lives up to its intentions. It is not a disaster either – if at all, they can occasionally be somewhat forced – but even in the most successful there is the feeling that they could have been used better.





In addition, the audacity shown in some details of the missions is a bit shocking and then opts for a more conventional approach in the most personal aspects of the protagonists. There the series lacks spark and I’m afraid that getting into Spike’s past so early has not been exactly a success. I understand the reason and it is not badly thrown to give more depth to the matter, but the execution does not hook.

In the end, what happens is that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ has to be many things at the same time and there is no harmony that the original anime did have. Of course it helps, and a lot, to have again Yoko kanno For the soundtrack, thank goodness that it is not satisfied with being a replica and that congratulations to the person in charge of casting in relation to its protagonists – already with other characters the thing is less stimulating -, but I do not think that the showrunner André Nemec He has done a good job giving it the necessary unity and also he may have captured the fun part well, but in the action part he lacks spectacularity -it is as if he wanted to look better than he has the means to achieve- and in the emotion a little that scratch.

In short





‘Cowboy Bebop’ is better than many similar adaptations that were born practically dead for wanting to be a mere reproduction of the original material. Unfortunately, the Netflix series lacks the fluidity and narrative balance necessary to take advantage of its virtues, which go beyond the successful signings of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda.