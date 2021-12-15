Dec 15, 2021 at 15:27 CET

Silvia Martinez

The combination of two types of vaccines against covid-19 different -Those based on viral vector such as AstraZeneca and on messenger RNA such as Pfizer or Moderna- produce good antibody levels against the virus and a greater T-cell immune response than if the same vaccine is used, either during the primary phase of immunization or as a booster six months after receiving the full regimen.

This is the conclusion reached by experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) who consider that the strategy of “mix and match & rdquor; sera also offers authorities sanitary “Flexibility & rdquor; when organizing campaigns vaccination.

Experts consider that the strategy of mixing vaccines can be used both in the initial phase of vaccination and when administering booster doses. In the case of primary vaccination, the available data point to a good tolerance and a greater humanitarian response when a first dose of vector vaccine (AstraZeneca) and a second dose of messenger RNA are administered. Specifically, “the heterologous regimen is capable of inducing significantly greater immune responses, including improved memory B cells, compared to a homologous viral vector regimen & rdquor;, argue the EU advisory bodies, who insist that preliminary evidence indicates that the heterologous regimen (with different vaccines) is capable of inducing a greater amplitude of the immune response, which would translate into greater efficiency.

“Taking into account the evidence observed so far and existing clinical knowledge, administering a second dose of messenger RNA vaccine to previous recipients of a single dose of vector vaccines is an immunologically beneficial vaccination strategy, with a positive impact on the level of protection achieved against infection and disease & rdquor ;, they conclude. The EMA and ECDC also do not rule out the possibility of pricking a second dose of adenovirus-based vaccines, after a first dose of messenger RNA, but they admit that there is little data about it and that it could be less advantageous from an immunological point of view.

Use in reinforcement

Regarding the use of a booster serum other than the primary regimen, the conclusion is that the evidence indicates that it appears as good or better in terms of immune responses than the use of the same vaccine. For example, boosting a messenger RNA vaccine after two doses of AstraZeneca have been received would offer greater immunity than the reverse. “Therefore, a heterologous booster vaccination strategy can be considered as a alternative strategy to improve protection that can be achieved with some vaccines, to allow more flexibility in the event of vaccine acceptance, supply or availability issues & rdquor ;, they explain.

Regardless of the use of one or another vaccine, experts insist on the need to guarantee that the maximum number of people possible are vaccinated against covid-19. “There is an urgent need to close the immunity gap in the adult population and ensure effective and balanced coverage in the countries and regions of Europe,” they warn, underlining the need to maintain at the same time other protection measures such as the social distance, ventilation in closed spaces, hand washing or use of masks.