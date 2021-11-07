It has been almost a year since the first vaccines COVID-19 they were put into public use. While the vaccines have been clinically tested and shown to be quite effective in preventing the serious risks and complications of COVID, the issue of decreased immune response remains a concern, and booster vaccines are also licensed in some places.

Suction technique can help generate a greater antibody response in an individual

Even as researchers continue to evaluate the efficacy and durability of vaccines, a new study has shown that administering COVID-19 vaccines using a suction technique can help elicit a greater antibody response in an individual and more protection than techniques. traditional needle. If proven clinically effective, this technique could save resources and increase the success of vaccination campaigns.

When traditional vaccines are injected into the arm, they are not taken up automatically by cells. In fact, some of it is degraded even before reaching the cells, so that the body can generate an immune response.

A suction vaccine is faster and cheaper to make

According to researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey, providing suction on the skin immediately after injection would create tension on the skin, forcing cells to automatically absorb the vaccine, the Daily Mail reported.

A suction vaccine is faster and cheaper to make, and can be more widely distributed than the vaccines currently in use, they explained.

In the study, published in the journal Science Advances, the team tested the new type of immunization for the virus based on the old form of medicine known as cupping. In which special hot suction cups are placed on the skin for a few minutes to create suction, immediately after a Covid shot.

RESULTS

They found that rodents that received the vaccine by the suction method generated levels of antibodies millions of times higher than a traditional injection.

“This suction-based technique is implemented by applying moderate negative pressure to the skin after nucleic acid injection in a totally non-invasive manner,” said Dr. Hao Lin, professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Rutgers, in a statement.

“This method enables an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and highly scalable platform for clinical and laboratory applications for nucleic acid-based therapies and vaccines,” Lin added.

In the study, a group of rats received two injections of a Covid-19 candidate vaccine from South Korea-based GeneOne Life Science.

Antibody levels were between two million and five million times higher

Another group received a single injection followed by a single suction and a final group received two injections followed by two sucks.

Antibody levels were between two million and five million times higher between the two suction groups than the group that only received injections, the results showed.

“We have demonstrated an alternative, safe and efficient transfection platform that produces high levels of transgene expression,” Lin said.

“Due to the inherent advantages of DNA, one of which is avoiding the cold chain requirements of other vaccines. This technology facilitates vaccination programs in remote regions of the world where resources are limited ”.

