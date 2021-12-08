COVID QUESTIONNAIRES: Given the new variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, it is proposed to eliminate the health questionnaires at the country’s airports, said the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

He also pointed out that, far from helping to prevent the spread of the virus. The questionnaires hinder the entry or exit of travelers.

“We are considering removing the questionnaires, as they are not very useful and interfere with the transfer process at airports,” he said.

The Undersecretary of Health recognizes that these “offer no use whatsoever and instead hinder the dynamics of travel.”

Because they have not proven to have any scientific utility, the Ministry of Health will eliminate the questionnaire on Covid-19 that travelers have to fill out at airports.

The questionnaires are currently filled out on the page http://www.vuelaseguro.com.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that in less than a month that travel requirement would be eliminated.

The official commented that the purpose of epidemiological surveillance is not to interfere with the transfer of viruses. Although the social expectation that viruses can be stopped by canceling trips is legitimate. But “this in the history of mankind has been shown to be of no scientific use”.

“Some secretaries of state made proposals like these, in this case the Ministry of Communications and Transportation. But they have not been shown to be of any use and possibly interfere with the efficiency of the transportation process. Indeed we are already considering withdrawing the questionnaires because they do not offer any utility and instead hinder the dynamics of the trips, “he commented.

– From when?

“Very soon”.

-One month?

“Maybe before we would be removing it,” he said.

From Jalisco, Hugo López-Gatell assured that the federal authorities consider withdrawing the health questionnaires to detect symptoms of Covid in travelers because they do not offer any utility and instead hinder

In the referred questionnaire, questions like these are asked:

* What countries OTHER THAN Mexico have you visited in the last 14 days?

* During the last 14 days, did you, or any of your companions, have close contact with someone with symptoms that suggest COVID-19 infection?

* During the last 14 days, have you, or any of your companions carried out a diagnostic test for COVID-19 with a positive result?

* During the last 14 days, have you had one or more of the following symptoms?

Fever, dry cough, loss of smell, loss of taste, fatigue, sore throat, shortness of breath.

There is no use in trying to stop the advance of viruses inside or outside of any territory

He added that there is no use in trying to stop the advance of viruses inside or outside of some territory as was tried in other times.

The purpose of epidemiological surveillance, he explained, is not to interfere in the advance of Covid, but to monitor the spread.

“Trying to prevent (the Covid) from spreading is not a realistic expectation in scientific terms because it has already been demonstrated before,” he stressed at the conference.

Until December 6, Mexico reported about 37 thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19, and at least one of the new Omicron variant.

Although the Health Secretary reported that there is a slight reduction in cases after two consecutive weeks of increase.

