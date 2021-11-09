Now that restrictions on the movement of people have been eased, they are beginning to prepare a trip, after two years without being able to leave Spain.

But to travel you need a series of mandatory documents that you must deliver before embarking to the country you have decided to travel to. This still creates many doubts, that is why we are going to tell you which are these health documents that you will need to travel.

Each country has its own restrictions

In general, practically all countries ask for the same documents, although it should be noted that The mandatory requirements to enter that country are imposed by the Governments and Authorities.

Each traveler must be responsible for the changes that may occur and the restrictions imposed by the Authorities of the country that has chosen to travel.

It is important that you review the entry requirements, If you have a scale, if you can do it, local restrictions, if you have to do quarantine, a COVID test, be vaccinated or not and the use of masks.

Documents that all countries usually ask for

Vaccination in order





To enter a country and not pass quarantine, you must be fully vaccinated and present the vaccination certificate that they will have given you when you got the second dose vaccinated.

This document contains an identifying QR that will help you to guarantee that you have been vaccinated correctly and following the vaccination protocol. It is important that you inform yourself of the requirements of each country.

Negative test of the COVID-19 test





The COVID test will be needed depending on what each country asks for in order to enter, in the case of Germany or the United Kingdom, for example, passengers who are fully vaccinated will not need to present any PCR test.

In the case of Italy, only passengers from some countries are allowed to enter, the vast majority from the European Union, and you must have the vaccination certificate and present an antigen test or negative PCR.

The United States is very strict on this issue, asks for absolutely all the documents, being the total vaccination certificate, that is, have the regulatory doses and a negative PCR test 48 hours before boarding. In addition, you must fill out a certification form before departure.

On the opposite side, we have Mexico as an example, in which no negative test of the COVID-19 test is mandatory, only both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers should undergo a health examination.

All this information that we are providing can be found in detail on the websites of some airlines. As we have commented before, Each country has its requirements, although generally all ask for the aforementioned documents.

What is the European Union COVID passport





The COVID passport is nothing more than a digital certificate that aims to facilitate international mobility, but for European citizens, whether they are vaccinated or not.

This certificate may or may not be requested from you, since they usually ask for the test and the vaccination certificate.

In addition, this certificate can be requested by those people who have overcome the disease, those immunized or those who prove they have a negative PCR.

