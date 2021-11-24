Fourth wave? In Mexico to date, 3,867,976 total cases and 292,850 total deaths have been confirmed by COVID-19.

Accumulated case incidence rate

The incidence rate of accumulated cases of 2,999.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. The distribution by sex in confirmed cases shows a predominance in women (50.2%).

The overall median age is 39 years.

As of today’s information cutoff, there are 17,835 active cases registered with an incidence rate of 13.8 per 100,000 inhabitants (November 10 to 23, 2021).

There are “small signs of a fourth wave”

Epidemiological week 44 closed with a 3 percent drop in the number of Covid-19 infections. Between Wednesday and yesterday there has been a slight upturn in the number of people who started with symptoms in the last 14 days or active cases in Mexico.

This confirms the approach made on Friday by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela. At the International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention, regarding the fact that there are “small signs of a fourth wave” of Covid in the country.

The sustained descent is breaking

In recent days the number of active cases had been below 19 thousand, and on Tuesday. Even below 18 thousand, but yesterday in his daily report on the situation of the epidemic. The Ministry of Health reported 21,189, which represents 0.5 percent of the total registered throughout the health crisis. This indicates that the sustained decrease that had been registered in the number of infections for 12 consecutive weeks is breaking.

COVID MEXICO How will we face the fourth wave?

Recently, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that if a fourth wave were to occur, it would be less. This “because we already have the entire population vaccinated and now with the vaccination for young people between 15 and 17 years of age, there will be greater coverage.”

He added that “if a fourth wave starts, we would start a campaign to get people to go back to wearing the mask. Which not everyone is using, and healthy distance measures. But we do not plan in any way to close activities as it was done in previous waves, “he reported.

He declared that if a fourth wave were to appear, “then it would be less (than the previous ones) and there is the installed capacity in the hospitals to be able to attend to the cases. We do not believe that any activity will have to be closed as in the first and second waves where there were no vaccines ”.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that by the end of this 2021 the number of Covid-19 infections among children and adolescents would increase.

This derived from factors such as the return to face-to-face classes, vacations and the fact that this population still does not have a priority to be vaccinated.

