“The potential increase in learning poverty could have a devastating impact on the future productivity, income and well-being of this generation of children and youth, their families and economies around the world,” said Jaime Saavedra, Director of Education. from the World Bank.

A new forecast reveals that the impact is more severe than previously thought, far exceeding the US $ 10 trillion estimated in 2020, according to the report ‘The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to recovery ‘published this Monday by the World Bank, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in English).

In countries like Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, rural India or South Africa, prolonged school closings caused significant losses in students’ learning of mathematics and reading ability.

The impact on the lag in basic learning is greater for low-income students. As shown by a study cited by the report, where in two states of Mexico significant learning losses were revealed in students aged 10 to 15 years, especially among those with the lowest socioeconomic level. This despite the implementation of the distance education program ‘Learn at Home’.