These advanced devices could detect the disease much more quickly and efficiently with a lower percentage of false negatives.

One of the main problems we face when fighting the coronavirus is its detection. Lack of symptoms in many cases it makes it very difficult to know who has it.

Current tests detect very specific viral proteins and take several hours to give a result. Your false negative rate can be as high as 25%, so they are not very reliable either.

Now a diamond-based quantum sensor is being created that has a much lower percentage of error, with only 1% false negatives and that it takes almost no time to give us the results. They are doing it at MIT and they assure that they could know if someone is infected in just one second.

These sensors they use small pieces of diamond with defects at the atomic level they are very sensitive. They are coated with a material that is magnetically coupled to them and binds only with the specific RNA sequence of the virus.

If the virus’s RNA exists, it will bind to these tiny diamonds, causing the magnetic coupling to break down. The fluorescence of the diamond will change and an optical sensor detects it.

Efficient and fast but cheap?

Although small diamonds are used for this test, the materials used are very cheap.

These diamonds are like specks of dust and the rest of the products can be made with common chemicals. Even the lasers that are used are similar to the green laser pointers that you can find in any store.

The most interesting thing about this method is that can be used for any type of virus. By relying on RNA, only the proper changes have to be made in the chemical compounds attached to the diamonds for the specific genetic material to be found.

It is quite an advance and we hope that they will finish developing it soon, not only because of the COVID crisis that has been with us for a long time, but also for future viruses that may attack us.