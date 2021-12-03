Inflation is another of the factors that play up the costs of medical services in Mexico, so it is expected that the trend in 2022 will follow the same line as what happened in 2021.

Globally, the picture is no different, the survey notes that after falling to 4.8% in 2020 and rebounding to 8.1% this year, the projected health care benefit cost trend is expected to continue at a similar level by 2022 , with a global average of 8.1%

Volatility, the results clarify, is more marked at the individual country level due to the uncertainty regarding SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, which is expected to extend until 2022.

“Healthcare costs are expected to continue to accelerate beyond 2022, and more than three-quarters of health insurers anticipate a higher or significantly higher medical trend over the next three years2, says the global consulting firm. .

For each region, average increases in the different regions next year are expected to range from 14.2% in Latin America to 10.6% in the Middle East and Africa, 7.6% in Asia Pacific and 6.7% in Europe. The average medical trend in America. It is projected at 7.6% in 2022 according to other Willis Towers Watson research.