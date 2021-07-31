The fight against COVID-19 it can be a difficult road. Not only is there a risk of comorbidities that could perhaps explain the longer recovery times, the second wave has also shown that the symptoms that do occur could be of a much more serious magnitude.

Persistent symptoms …

From high lung involvement to persistent exhaustion and a general sense of deterioration. Many of those who consider themselves young and healthy still have a hard time recovering, long after the test is negative.

Apart from the risk of a prolonged COVID that puzzles the experts. Studies and clinical research have shown that There are specific symptoms of COVID-19, which can take a long time to disappear:

Shortness of breath and shortness of breath

For patients experiencing respiratory complications associated with COVID-19, experiencing shortness of breath is a common complaint. But nevertheless, In many cases, it can also be a symptom that resolves after a long time. And it often makes the body dependent on external support machines. Complaints can be common among patients who have a high level of lung involvement due to the Delta variant, regardless of age.

Researchers have now also observed that experiencing breathing problems can cause patients to suffer from chronic problems much later. Such as shortness of breath and damage to the air sacs in the lungs.

Extensive breathing exercises and oxygen support may be required to resume normal respiratory function.

Fatigue and exhaustion

Experiencing puzzling levels of fatigue and exhaustion out of nowhere could be one of the first symptoms of COVID and the Delta variant of the virus in particular. Regrettably, These are also the symptoms that take a long time to heal. Some remain tired for weeks after recovery, while others may suffer from the aftermath for months. The body is not only very busy generating antibodies in response to the virus, which makes it “tired”, But the immune system can also generate cytokines that can cause terrible symptoms like fatigue.

Changes in voice and persistent swelling in the throat.

Also referred to as the ‘COVID’ voice, many people are fighting a tough battle against COVID. Y suffer from upper respiratory tract infections may find a voice change after recovery. The change, along with a persistent cough, persistent inflammation, and hoarseness is a sign of widespread inflammation, and it takes time to settle and calm down.

Although they are considered “temporary” changes, changes in the sound of the voice. The efforts during its use could be observed and compared to be similar to those of recovery from the flu. However, the side effects, unlike those of the flu, are considered more intense and long-lasting.

Some studies have also indicated that loss of smell and taste (common symptoms with the original variant of the virus) also takes a long time to return to normal.

Depending on the severity, the patient must be attended to

Some of these symptoms are not only related to prolonged COVID (or post-COVID-19 syndrome).

It is important to remember that persistent symptoms of the disease require great care and attention, as some of these profoundly affect vital health. The more severe the case of COVID-19, the post-recovery symptoms will be longer and more complicated.

In some cases, symptoms may not always be synonymous with hospitalized cases on their own, so exercise proper patient care.

