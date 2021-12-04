The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported a weekly increase of 9% in Covid-19 infections one day after the end of week 46 of the year, although it still remains at a low point after overcoming the third wave that reached its peak in July and August.

This Friday, the agency reported 188 new deaths confirmed by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, to reach 294,903 deaths, and 3,088 new infections, for a total of 3 million 897,452.

Of the number of cases, there are 21,757 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.5% of the total.

Graphic: Ssa.

The average occupation of general beds in the country’s hospitals stands at 16% and the use of intensive care beds at 13%.

This Friday Mexico detected the first case in the country of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person from South Africa who entered a private hospital with symptoms of Covid-19.

Read: López-Gatell confirms first case of Ómicron in Mexico

Even so, the Government strategist against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, assured this morning that Ómicron’s arrival in the country does not suppose “a cause for greater concern” because it is not a “more aggressive” variant than the others and made a called on the population to be vaccinated.

“The spread of a variant that is not more aggressive does not have to be a cause for concern,” said the epidemiologist during a press conference after detecting the first case in Mexico.

Vaccination against Covid-19 reaches 85%

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program against Covid-19, which includes all those over 18 years of age, more than 133.7 million doses have been applied, adding 436,098 during the last day.

So far, 77.74 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 85% of the total population of legal age.

Of that total, 84% (65.25 million) have received the complete scheme.

Do not miss: Moderna and Pfizer vaccines provide greater reinforcement impact against Covid-19: study

Since the end of December 2020, 181.14 million vaccine doses have arrived in Mexico from various pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

On Monday, vaccination of minors between 15 and 17 years old without comorbidities began in several states, previously, children and young people between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities were inoculated with the vaccine.

Yesterday Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the application of booster doses against the coronavirus for older adults will start this same month of December and assured that the country has “sufficient” vaccines.

With information from EFE

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information