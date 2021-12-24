COVID-19: Peru registers 1,034 infections and 911 hospitalized in ICU in the last 24 hours (Photo: Capture Minsa)

Dante Cersso, the head of the Social Security Intelligence and Data Analysis Unit (EsSalud), mentioned that although there are no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the regions, there are there is an increase in cases of the other variants (delta). This is being observed especially in Junín and Huánuco.

The expert pointed out that the outbreak would mainly be due to the overconfidence of the population, who are beginning to fail to comply with biosafety measures such as social distance, the use of masks and avoiding crowds. This added to the fact that a part of the population had not yet completed their vaccination.

In addition, he specified that the increase in cases experienced in recent weeks does not necessarily put the country in the face of a third wave. That was also said by the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos on December 2.

In the same vein, Cersso recalled that in the first and second waves there were about 60,000 new cases. Thus, he pointed out that currently the new cases do not add up to 10,000; reason why a third wave is not officially declared.

INCREASE IN CASES IN TACNA AND THE NORTH OF THE COUNTRY

In the case of TacnaHe noted that the increase experienced by the region in recent weeks coincided with the increase in COVID-19 cases in the border area with Chile.

“In the last weeks 178 new cases were detected, then it fell to 149 and then to more than 200 it is oscillating but in general they remain”, noting that according to the figures 67% of the population already has the doses “Which shows that despite being vaccinated we have to take care of ourselves”, He said.

Although the increase was very strong in Tacna, according to studies carried out in this regard, it also coincided with what happened in cities near the border such as Arica.

The EsSalud spokesperson also stated that there was a increase in cases in the north of the country, in regions like Piura. However, he asserted that there was a withdrawal in the number of cases reported, since now the peak is occurring in Junín and Huánuco.

URGES THE POPULATION NOT TO LOWER THE GUARD

Dante Cersso argues that the population must become aware and remember that the best for health is prevention. For this reason, he urged everyone to continue respecting security measures and to apply all vaccines against COVID-19, especially with the confirmation of 47 cases of the omicron variant in the country.

“We must avoid putting pressure on the country’s hospital capacity so that those who need an ICU bed, for example, can access it “, I note.

THESE WITH THE FINES THAT WILL APPLY TO THOSE WHO DO NOT COMPLY WITH THE RESTRICTIONS FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR

The Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, spoke about the new sanitary measures that will be implemented in Christmas and New Years. Given this, the Government has also implemented a system of fines for those who do not comply with the guidelines that have been implemented because of the Omicron variant.

These are stipulated in the Legislative Decree No. 1458 (January 2021) and it is mentioned that They can go from 88 soles.

– If you go out into the streets outside of curfew hours, it means a fine of 440 soles.

– If the police intervene and you do not carry a DNI or refuse to identify yourself to a member of the PNP or the Armed Forces, it means a sanction of 440 soles for contempt of authority.

– In the case of activities with massive attendance, such as social gatherings or parties on the public highway, a fine of 396 soles.

– In case you drive with a vehicle in the middle of the curfew, the National Police will retain your property card or driver’s license and will impose a fine of 6,450 soles.

