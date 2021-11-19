Ovario.mx .-One year after the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) draws attention to the impact of due delays COVID-19 in the implementation of the Strategy, while emphasizing the importance of mobilizing greater funding in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Low- and middle-income countries continue to bear an overwhelming share of the global burden of cervical cancer, accounting for about 90% of all related premature deaths. Few diseases so clearly reflect the discrepancies and inequities in global health.

As of June 2020, more than half of WHO Member States had introduced vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes the majority of cervical cancer cases. While the HPV vaccine has been available since 2007, 95% of the more than 100 million girls vaccinated between 2007 and 2017 come from high-income countries where immunization programs are now routine.

COVID-19 has now slowed down the implementation of new immunization programs. The pandemic has led to delays and interruptions in ongoing single-dose HPV vaccination trials, screening programs, treatments, as well as the supply of reagents and testing systems diverted to the COVID-19 response. These disruptions are undermining prevention and treatment efforts to meet the global elimination goals for cervical cancer.

The COVID-19 and Cancer Global Modeling Consortium, of which the UICC is a part, presented findings at the recent UICC World Cancer Leaders Summit that highlighted the risk of a significant increase in cervical cancer-related deaths in 78 low- and middle-income countries due to delays in vaccination, treatment, and scaled-up measures.

“The threat of a significant increase in cervical cancer-related deaths due to COVID-19 disruptions to vaccination and screening programs and treatment should serve to reaffirm the global commitment to the elimination and importance of build more resilient and equitable health systems“Says Dr. Cary Adams, UICC Executive Director. “An average of $ 0.40 per person per year is required in low-income settings to fund elimination through vaccination, detection, and early treatment. Along with the lives saved, the return is substantial in terms of improved women’s health, greater participation of women in the labor force, and greater family and social cohesion and stability.. “

Rwanda shows that low-income countries can achieve the WHO goals. In 2011, the country became the first African nation to implement an HPV vaccination program. As a result, population-level coverage increased from 6% for girls born in 1993 to a maximum of 99% for girls born in 2002. In line with the other pillars of the Strategy, Rwanda also implemented a program to detect the cervical cancer in 2013 for women ages 35 to 45.

Overall, a comprehensive program to implement HPV vaccination and screening in 50 low- and middle-income countries could prevent 5.2 million cases, 3.7 million deaths, and 22 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) over ten years, at a total cost of $ 3.2 billion per year.

Support the cancer community to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer

The UICC continues to implement a comprehensive set of activities in support of the implementation of the Global Strategy, for example, working to increase access to screening and treatment in low- and middle-income countries through SUCCESS (Escalating the Elimination of cervical cancer with secondary prevention strategy), a project funded by Unitaid and led by Expertise France in collaboration with Jhpiego and UICC. The project supports four target countries (Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guatemala and the Philippines) and seeks to share the learning and experience gained with other low- and middle-income countries in the respective regions.

The project has overseen an expansion of HPV testing, training of clinical and laboratory staff, strengthening of diagnostic capabilities, and an increase in the number of devices available for treating precancerous lesions. In addition, the SUCCESS project aims to mobilize and support civil society to raise awareness and promote the improvement of cervical cancer detection and treatment, long-term sustainability and implementation of the Strategy at the national level.

One of the three key strategic enablers highlighted in the Global Strategy is health financing. In support of this, the UICC commissioned a report published in 2021 by The Economist Intelligence Unit titled “Global Action to Fund Cervical Cancer Elimination: Funding for Secondary Prevention Services in Low-Resource Settings“, And continues these efforts through a nationwide analysis of available funding.

The UICC Cervical Cancer Center provides access to information, resources, videos, infographics, news articles and blogs about and from UICC members, as well as a series of Virtual Disposal Dialogues. The UICC also leverages other established UICC programs to strengthen its support for the phase-out ambition, for example through Technical Scholarships, the Young Leaders Program and master’s courses.

DZ