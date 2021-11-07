EsSalud asks parents to take their children to be vaccinated and avoid a third wave. (Photo: Minsa)

Little attendance at vaccinations. The Executive President of EsSalud, Mario Carhuapoma Yance, urged parents to fulfill the responsibility of take your children to vaccinations and thus be protected against COVID-19. This due to the little influx that has been presented in recent days.

During the visit of the Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations (Mimp), Anahí Durand, the president of EsSalud highlighted that biosecurity measures in vaccination centers are guaranteedTherefore, the parents or relatives of minors should not be afraid to attend.

“We call on the entire population, the parents, to bring their children to be vaccinated. We have already started vaccination for people over 12 years of age in Lima, while in other regions it started a few days ago. So come to the vaccinations, since everything is developed in compliance with biosafety measures, “he said.

The head of Social Security also said that so far there is a group of adults and older adults who have not yet been vaccinated with the first or second dose and invoked them to do so as soon as possible, since while the percentage of vaccinated increases A third wave of infections due to COVID-19 can be prevented.

CONDITIONS TO INCREASE THE POPULATION RATE

Likewise, the head of the Mimp, Anahí Durand Guevara during the supervision of the immunization of minors and older adults in one of the vaccination sites. He reinforced and called on adults to go for their vaccine.

“While it is true that we have made progress, there is still a long way to go to have a complete vaccination. In that sense, I want to make a call to women, men, all of Peru to come and get vaccinated “, said the Minister of the Mimp.

He also highlighted and congratulated the work that EsSalud and the Minsa have been doing for the vaccination process.

“I want to congratulate EsSalud because vaccination is well organized. Although there are few people, we hope that in the coming days the influx to vaccinations will increase. I believe that both EsSalud and the Minsa perform a very worthwhile job to ensure the vaccination of the population ”, Anahí Durand said.

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru has the powers over certain laws towards minors, so Durand did not hesitate to promise the support of the ministry he leads in order to increase the vaccination rate in adolescents. Are measures would be taken in the face of the beginning of the face-to-face classes.

“From the Ministry of Women, for example, we have the leadership of the population of children and adolescents. In that sense, we are working so that parents can ensure that vaccination”, He specified.

Peru’s Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations supervised the vaccination process for minors. (Photo: Andina)

VACCINATION SITES

The points enabled by EsSalud for vaccination must be taken into account and they are the following: Plaza Norte (Independencia), Aljovín vaccination center (Cercado de Lima), San Isidro Labrador (Ate), Miller Beach (Jesús María), Sports Center San Borja, Municipal Stadium of Surquillo, Monumental Stadium (La Molina) and Real San Felipe Fortress (Callao).

The following inoculation centers are added to them:

Vaccination sites in Lima with Asia – Pop theme. (Photo: Minsa)

IMPORTANT

Remember that if you are a minor you can attend with your parents or with any other adult who is a direct relative. Both must present their DNI and in the case of the minor, if they do not have the DNI, they can present their birth certificate.

